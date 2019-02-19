Davenport filed its answer to former Fire Chief Lynn Washburn’s discrimination lawsuit Tuesday, demanding a jury trial and saying that the action taken against Washburn was legitimate and non-discriminatory.
Washburn filed her suit Jan. 10 in Scott County District Court.
In her suit, Washburn claims she faced age and sex discrimination on the job and was forced out for complaining about the way she was treated.
Washburn was terminated by the city on July 27, 2017.
Washburn is asking for back pay, future pay, lost benefits, an award for emotional distress and other damages. City Administrator Corri Spiegel, whom Washburn accuses of bullying and harassment, also is named and asked to personally pay punitive damages.
Washburn’s suit also contains several demands to change city employee policies. It asks for court-ordered anti-discrimination training for employees, a federal review of all disciplinary actions, workplace monitoring for unfair treatment and screening of high-ranking employees for “bigoted attitudes and opinions” based on age and sex.
In the response to Washburn’s suit, Lane & Waterman attorney Ian Russell said the actions the city took against Washburn were for lawful, legitimate and non-discriminatory business reasons unrelated to her age.
The city acted in good faith with regard to Washburn’s employment and had reasonable grounds for believing the actions were not in violation of the law, he added. Also, he said Washburn failed to take preventive or corrective opportunities provided by the city and that the city would have made the same employment decision regardless of Washburn’s age.