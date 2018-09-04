The city of Davenport is activating its flood plan and implementing several flood measures based on river projections from recent rainfall.
The Mississippi River level is currently at 12.86 feet and predicted to reach 14.9 feet on Friday. Should the predicted crest remain at or below 14.9 feet there will be little impact.
Flood measures being implemented this week based on the current river level projections include:
• S. Concord Street will be closed later today between Utah Avenues and River Drive as the river level approaches 13 feet. Wapello and Miller between Railroad avenues and S. Concord are not expected to close until later in the week.
• The Compost Facility can be accessed by taking Rockingham Road/Iowa 22 to Wapello Avenue, to Railroad Avenue beginning Wednesday.
• Pumps will be set and gates will be closed beginning today to prevent river levels from backing into the storm sewer system in various low lying areas within the city.
• Sandbags will be made available for pickup should the river crest be revised to higher than currently predicted levels.
• Additional flood plan measures will be implemented as river level forecast and actual river level changes occur. Crews will be monitoring conditions and are prepared to respond as needed.
The extended forecast from the National Weather Service calls for rain for the remainder of the week.
Other area rivers also are experiencing flooding.
Rock River nears flood stage
Flash and river flooding will continue to be a concern this week, according to the National Weather Service Quad-Cities.
The Rock River at Moline, is expected to rise above the flood stage of 12 feet today and continue rising through Friday morning. A flood warning is in effect until further notice. The water measured 11.4 feet late Monday, and is forecast to continue rising to 13.8 feet by Friday morning. Flood stage is 12 feet.
At 14 feet, the river reaches major flood stage, and affects South Shore Drive and North Shore Drive in Moline west of the 27th Street bridge.
Meanwhile, flood warnings are in effect for the following area rivers:
• Maquoketa River near Maquoketa: A flood warning remains in effect until Wednesday morning. Earlier today the river crested at 24.45 feet and is now at 23.5 feet. Flood stage is 24 feet. The river is expected to continue falling to below flood stage Wednesday morning. At 24 feet, water affects agricultural land in the Maquoketa area and causes backups of storm sewers in town.
• Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt: A flood warning remains in effect until further notice. Earlier today the river was at 11.76 feet and rising. Flood stage is 11 feet with moderate flooding occurring and major flooding forecasted. The Wapsi is expected to rise to 13.1 feet by Monday. At 13 feet water affects many residences along the river.
• Cedar River near Conesville: A flood warning remains in effect until further notice. Earlier today the Cedar was at 12.59 feet and rising. Flood stage is 13 feet. No flooding is occurring with moderate flooding predicted. The river is expected to rise above flood stage Tuesday and crest at 16.5 feet Sunday night. At 15.5 feet water affects residences along County Road G28 and affects several gravel roads.
• Iowa River at Columbus Junction: A flood warning remains in effect until further notice. Earlier today the Iowa was at 17.69 feet and rising. Flood stage is 19 feet. No flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. The river is expected to rise above flood stage Wednesday morning and continue rising to 23.8 feet on Monday morning.
A Flash Flood Watch for the region will be in effect from 7 p.m. tonight until Wednesday evening.
Thunderstorms are likely across the area tonight through Wednesday evening.
With a very moist airmass in place the storms will contain torrential rainfall and could produce rainfall rates in excess of one to two inches per hour.
In addition, some areas could see repeated rounds of thunderstorms enhancing the potential for heavy rain.
The threat of heavy rain combined with saturated soils from past rainfall will lead to an increased risk of flash flooding. At least several inches of new rainfall is expected in some areas.
Street flooding will also be possible, especially in urban areas.
A Flash Flood Watch means that flash flooding is possible.