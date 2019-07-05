Davenport has activated its flood plan because of recent rises in the Mississippi River, according to the city's Public Works Department Facebook page.
The current Mississippi River level is 13.7 feet and is expected to hover near 14 feet through next week.
Minor flooding is possible if heavy rains arrive in the coming days.
At this time, S. Concord Street has been closed between River Drive and Wapello Avenue due to water over sections of the road.
The Compost Facility can be reached by taking Rockingham Road/Iowa 22 to Wapello Avenue to Railroad Avenue.
Pumps have been set and gates closed in low-lying areas.
Crews are monitoring conditions and prepared to respond as needed.
Meanwhile, a Flood Warning continues for the Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt until Monday night.
Early today the Wapsi was at 11 feet and falling. Flood stage is 11 feet. No flooding is occurring and Moderate flooding is forecast.
The Wapsi is expected to fall to 10.9 feet this morning, then rise to 11.6 feet Monday then begin falling again.
At 11.5 feet, Moderate Flood Stage. Water affects homes along old U.S. 61.