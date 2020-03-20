Davenport activates flood plan in wake of rising Mississippi River

Davenport is activating its flood plan as the Mississippi River continues to rise.

People affected at river levels below 18 feet are encouraged to begin preparing.

The Mississippi is predicted to reach 16 feet late next week and possibly crest near 17.5 feet by April 1.

Are you an impacted property owner?

• Sand and sandbags will be available for pick up beginning at 7 a.m., Monday, March 23. People will need to place a request for service by calling 563-326-7923 during business hours or online at https://yourgov.cartegraph.com/.

Do you travel near the riverfront?

• S. Concord Street will be closed between River Drive and Wapello Avenue at the end of the day, March 20. This means you will need to access the Compost Facility via Rockingham Road/Iowa 22 to Wapello Avenue.

Do you recreate near the riverfront?

• Credit Island will likely be closed to the public beginning Monday, March 23.