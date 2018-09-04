The city of Davenport is activating its flood plan and implementing several flood measures based on river projections from recent rainfall.
The Mississippi River level is currently at 12.86 feet and predicted to reach 14.9 feet on Friday. Should the predicted crest remain at or below 14.9 feet there will be little impact.
Flood measures being implemented this week based on the current river level projections include:
• S. Concord Street will be closed later today between Utah Avenues and River Drive as the river level approaches 13 feet. Wapello and Miller between Railroad avenues and S. Concord are not expected to close until later in the week.
• The Compost Facility can be accessed by taking Rockingham Road/Iowa 22 to Wapello Avenue, to Railroad Avenue beginning Wednesday.
• Pumps will be set and gates will be closed beginning today to prevent river levels from backing into the storm sewer system in various low lying areas within the city.
• Sandbags will be made available for pickup should the river crest be revised to higher than currently predicted levels.
• Additional flood plan measures will be implemented as river level forecast and actual river level changes occur. Crews will be monitoring conditions and are prepared to respond as needed.
The extended forecast from the National Weather Service calls for rain for the remainder of the week.
Other area rivers also are experiencing flooding.