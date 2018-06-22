The city of Davenport began activating its flood plan Friday in response to a predicted Mississippi River crest of 16.6 feet on Thursday, June 28, because of heavy rains upstream.
As of Friday morning, the river was at 12.03 feet and is expected to reach the 15-foot flood stage mark on Monday, June 25, according to a news release from the city.
Flood measures will be implemented as needed; initial measures include:
• Closing South Concord Street between Utah and River Drive, and closing Wapello and Miller avenues between Railroad Avenue and South Concord Friday afternoon, as the river level climbs to 13 feet.
• Setting pumps and closing gates to prevent river levels from backing into the storm sewer system in various low lying areas.
• Staging sandbags for people impacted by flooding at predicted river levels. These sandbags will be available for pickup beginning Friday afternoon, just outside the gate at the Public Works Marquette Facility, 232 S. Marquette St.
In addition, the Riverfront Recreational Trail between Credit Island and Marquette will close sometime this weekend due to water over the path.
In related news, the Duck Creek Recreational Trail remains closed between Jersey Ridge and Kimberly roads following recent flash flooding. This section of trail should re-open by Monday.
City officials remind people not to play, wade, walk, bike or drive through floodwater. Flood currents can present hazardous conditions, not to mention the hidden dangers that could lie within the floodwater, they say. It can take just 12 inches of water to float a car, and six inches to knock you off your feet. They advise remembering the motto: "Turn Around, Don’t Drown."
For more information on the city’s flood response activities and for links to river gauges, visit www.cityofdavenportiowa.com/flood. Citizens may also sign-up to receive notifications of flood events at various stages at www.cityofdavenportiowa.com/dpwnn.
Crews are monitoring conditions and prepared to respond as needed.