Due to recent rains and a heavy dose of wet weather Saturday, the City of Davenport is prepping for flooding along the Mississippi River.
The river is expected to reach 14.2 feet by Monday. Flood stage is 15 feet, but projections have pushed past that mark, forcing Davenport to activate its flood action plan. Pumps are being set, and gates closed in low-lying areas.
The city was expected to close South Concord Street between River Drive and Wapello Avenue on Saturday, thanks to heavy rains that covered most of the Quad-Cities' area. Those wishing to access the city's compost facility, must take Rockingham Road to Wapello Avenue then access Railroad Avenue.