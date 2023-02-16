The City of Davenport failed to notify a state regulator when it disturbed waste at an old public dump while working on Veterans Memorial Park, the Iowa DNR confirmed this week.

City staff said the violation was merely an “unintentional oversight” of paperwork, and they had been in communication with the proper authorities while making improvements at the riverfront park. The land at Veterans Memorial, including all of Centennial Park, once was an unregulated dump site. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources, DNR, refers to it as Old Davenport Dump.

The DNR this week declared the city in violation of state code, which came after Ald. Judith Lee, 8th Ward, raised concerns about the city’s reporting of activity and handling of the site. Her questions and requests deepened a rift between her and city officials, who said she was micro-managing and inappropriately directing city staff.

On Wednesday, Davenport Public Works Director Nicole Gleason wrote in an email that the “unintentional oversight” with the DNR was merely a matter of failing to submit the right form, which does not diminish the city’s responsible handling of the project. City officials cited a stormwater discharge permit it received from a separate DNR division for the project that did not mention waste.

A supervisor in the waste division of the agency, however, said the DNR regards the city’s non-notification a violation of waste-specific state code, regarding the excavation or disruption of a closed dump without first notifying the DNR in writing.

While the land was a public dump from the late 1800s until it was closed in 1973, city staff told the DNR that waste “had unexpectedly been encountered” during excavation there last summer, according to the state’s report.

Lee, who runs an environmental advisory company, spotted waste in earthen berms in the fall and asked about the city’s contact with regulatory agencies, along with plans for cleaning up whatever was disturbed. She persisted, she said, in conveying her concerns and her research findings.

In January, the city attorney admonished Lee in writing, saying she was micro-managing and disrupting city staff on multiple topics, not just Veterans Memorial Park.

She was told city staff would not respond to her outside of a city council meeting, and was requested she direct communication through the city attorney until April 1.

Lee does not deny she loaded the city with questions and independently verified state rules related to dump sites. But she doesn’t apologize for her efforts, given her environmental expertise and what she said was a lack of response by the city over an important matter.

On Tuesday, the DNR waste division issued the Notice of Violation, citing Iowa code that requires anyone who disturbs a dump site to notify the agency in writing and provide a plan that describes construction activity, the amount of waste disturbed and/or excavated.

The DNR’s notice requires the city to file an operational plan, which Gleason said the city intends to do. The report did not find evidence of current exposed waste at the site.

What’s this about?

It’s widely known that beneath the two acres of Veterans Memorial Park is a former dump site. For many, that’s an attractive reuse of the land.

“This is a beautiful thing,” Davenport Mayor Mike Matson said in an interview Friday. “We’re taking something that really had no purpose, cleaning it up, and taking all the trash and getting rid of it and making a park.”

But because the dump site pre-dates any record-keeping requirements and no known soil testing has been or is required to be completed, the contents of the underground is largely unknown.

“If you don’t know, you can’t say it’s a big deal, and you really can’t say that it’s not a big deal,” said Western Illinois University’s Director of the Institute for Environmental Studies, Roger Viadero.

A 2002 environmental report commissioned by the city and done by HR Green looked at 12 acres of former dump sites, including the two acres at Veterans Memorial Park. It recommended additional soil testing be conducted, because contaminates typically found at dump sites and landfills can include heavy metals and volatile organic compounds.

The city never commissioned the recommended study, and it remains unclear whether or to what extent contaminants exist there.

In preparing Veterans Memorial for expansion, the city’s contractor excavated more than 2,800 tons of debris, including dirt and waste, according to Scott County Waste Commission records.

That kind of excavation, Viadero said, is not uncommon and typically is the way to handle disturbed waste.

A second pass, which included construction of a temporary bike path, uncovered more waste. Based on guidance from the Waste Commission, that garbage was reburied in a trench at the park.

Conditions at the park

Winter weather put a temporary halt to finishing the project, and the city placed erosion-control mats over soil at part of Veterans Memorial and small barriers along walkways to prevent soil migration.

Alderman Lee asked more questions.

She sent emails and thumb drives to staff, asking questions about soil from the unfinished construction site running off onto the bike path and into the river.

If the city had provided her with documentation of communications with the DNR, Lee said, “I would have gone away happily.”

Instead, city staff assured Lee, other aldermen and a Times/Dispatch reporter that they had proper contact with regulatory authorities throughout the project. When Lee asked for a copy of the contacts and the city’s plan, she got neither.

“The outcome I desired is that state code be followed,” Lee said. “That potential contamination and hazardous areas and materials that are exposed where the public is and wildlife are exposed to, I want those to be followed. I don’t care what they do on the site, but they’ve got to do it right in terms of environmental protection and protection of human health.”

County asked to help

Lee first spotted the garbage near Veterans Memorial during the summer and took photos beginning in October 2022 after bringing the conditions to the attention of city staff.

She didn’t share the photos at first, figuring the garbage would be cleaned up during the course of construction, she said.

Around the same time, the city was reaching out to Kathy Morris, executive director at the Scott County Waste Commission. Though the commission has no authority over the Davenport land, Morris is experienced in matters involving landfills and dump sites.

Morris said she contacted the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and asked for information on the laws and regulations for closed dump sites. Morris said she did so at the city’s request and supplied officials with the information she received.

The law was succinct but specific: “No person shall excavate, disrupt, or remove any deposited material from any active or discontinued sanitary landfill or closed dump without first having notified the department in writing.”

Morris said she told city staff, too: “If they came upon excavated waste, the choices are to haul it out to the landfill or the second option is to leave it in place and cap it or cover it.”

Morris added that constructing the park over the dump site is a safe and appropriate use of the land.

How did we get here?

Large swaths of Davenport’s riverfront — not just Veterans Memorial — are built upon buried waste, dumped there decades before landfill requirements came into existence.

By 1975, all 50 states had some kind of solid-waste regulations, which varied considerably by state. But an absence of prior regulation and record-keeping means the contents of the sites are a mystery.

The DNR estimates 400 to 500 pre-1975 dump sites exist in the state and about half of them have been identified and located. In Scott County, the DNR has identified at least three dump sites, including the one under Centennial Park and west along the riverfront and others on West 76th Street in Davenport and in Long Grove.

Garbage buried beneath Centennial Park, the DNR says, likely includes the land under Modern Woodmen Park, which was built in 1931.

At Veterans Memorial

The three flag poles, pathways, rock and signage honoring veterans at the western border of Centennial Park was dedicated in May 2011 by then-Mayor Bill Gluba.

It followed years of quarrel, regarding location. A group of veterans formed a nonprofit, which helped to raise funds for and to advocate for features such as expanded pathways, the river overlook, and an informal grass amphitheater.

It took another 10 years before funding was sufficient for another phase of construction.

Davenport last year budgeted $800,000 for pathways, benches, sun shades and the river overlook. The amphitheater wasn’t included, but Friends of Veterans Memorial Park said at the time they are hoping it can be included as a future city project.

City officials and park supporters held a groundbreaking for the current phase of construction on May 5, 2022.

DNR officials visit the riverfront site

The only call the waste division of the DNR had with the City of Davenport, said senior environmental engineer Brian Rath, was with Davenport Parks and Recreation Director Chad Dyson in late November or early December — months after the excavation at Veterans Memorial.

During that call, Rath said, the park director assured Mel Pins, the Iowa Brownfield Redevelopment Program Manager, that Davenport was not disturbing waste during the Veterans Memorial project. He also assured the DNR that the city is aware of the proper procedure in the event waste was uncovered.

Dyson said that characterization of the call was not accurate but said he didn’t wish to debate what was said.

Although the DNR recently found that Davenport was, in fact, in violation of waste-related state code, there are no penalties associated unless a plan isn’t submitted, said Mike Sullivan, Supervisor of Solid Waste and Contaminated Sites at DNR. About seven similar notices have been issued in Iowa in the last five years, he said.

“When we draw attention to it, usually it’s an oversight on their part,” Sullivan said. “Usually we don’t have any other issues.”

In general, it’s rare for the Solid Waste Division of the DNR to dole out penalties, said Matthew Graesch, an environmental specialist with the department. The department is more concerned about bringing entities into compliance.

“We very rarely deal with criminal penalties in solid waste,” Graesch said. “It’s not never happened, but it’s very unusual. It comes down to returning (the) situation to a safe place. That’s what we’re worried about is safety.”

He said he could not comment on Davenport’s site, but said, in general, there’s not much the DNR can do at closed, unregulated dump sites.

“The only real regulation governing those old dump sites is Iowa Administrative Code 567-100.5, and it basically says if you’re going to disturb buried municipal waste, you have to submit a report to DNR so we know it’s occurring,” Graesch said. “We don’t have the authority to tell someone not to disturb it. If you disturb it knowingly and don’t properly handle it, you’ll be regulated under solid waste and contaminated site rules.”

“The whole idea is preventing humans and the environment from coming into contact with a known hazard.”

City attorney admonishes Ald. Lee

Concerns by Lee first arose when she spotted the exposed garbage at Veterans Memorial Park.

She asked questions and sent emails, she said — not to derail park construction but to make sure the city was properly handling the old dump site.

After a walk around the park with City Attorney Tom Warner on Dec. 2, Lee wrote him an email, saying, “Tom, we clearly are in violation.”

In a Dec. 30 email to city and county officials, she again asked for the information the city supplied to the Iowa DNR.

Replied Warner: “Quite frankly, while I appreciate your concern, efforts and your monitoring of the situation, you are edging towards micromanaging this project.”

He wrote that appropriate staff had been in touch with the DNR and Morris at Scott County Waste. He said a contractor would or had installed erosion control to “arrest the migration of waste” and that “when conditions permit, the site will be appropriately capped.”

On Jan. 16, Lee wrote another email about Veterans Memorial Park: “I continue to be concerned that the city is not in compliance with state law. I am not questioning IDNR’s oversight. I am questioning the type of information provided by the City with any self-reporting that may have occurred, considering the photos I have taken of the site since late summer and provided to you.

“I just see the situation getting unacceptably worse.”

She added that she regarded her request for a copy of any reports to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources as “reasonable.”

“What are the next steps?” she asked. “And how will the steps to remedy these problems be funded?”

Warner responded to Lee 20 minutes later, writing: “We will continue to work with our regulator, the IDNR, in relation to this project. Any project that requires Council approval will be placed on the Council’s agenda.”

Two days later, Warner sent the alderman another email, directing her that until April 1, she was to cease contacting staff other than himself.

He informed her that city staff “will not be directly engaging, responding to or speaking with you about city business, projects or staff activities outside of a meeting of the City Council.”

Warner cited Lee’s Jan. 16 email in which she said she questioned the information that was being supplied to the DNR by the city as well as an unrelated email she wrote to him and the police chief.

“ ... the tone and tenor of the email implies staff is misinforming people – that’s a serious matter and should not be lightly bandied about and it exposes the City and you to serious liability,” Warner wrote.

“[I am] not sure what has happened in the past months that precipitated this change in your approach to staff. Know that it has generated complaints and is not appropriate. My sincere hope is that things will be able to return to normal protocols on April 1.”

Alan Kemp, the executive director with the League of Cities, said cities generally have the authority to direct the way in which council members communicate with staff. Occasionally, conflicts arise, and a council member and staff may need to negotiate how aldermen speak with staff, he said.

“It becomes a practical challenge for city staff if they suddenly have five or seven bosses reaching out to them and asking questions and specifically directing them,” Kemp said. “It can become confusing.”

Lee singled out

While Lee’s colleagues on the Davenport City Council receive routine notifications about city business, she now gets nearly all information through Warner.

She recently forwarded to Warner concerns from a resident about garbage pick-up and issues with neighbors. Normally, Lee said, she would be able to convey her constituent’s problems directly to the appropriate city department head.

Asked whether Lee’s admonishment was directly related to her questions about Veterans Memorial Park, Warner wrote: “There have been multiple employee complaints about her behavior over the past several months related to various topics.

“A single alderman is one of ten, and letting a single elected official direct staff and micromanage projects would give that alderman a greater say in outcomes than the other elected officials. Ald. Lee is not the first elected official who has caused their contact and communications with staff to be limited.”

Lee denies offering direction to staff lower than department heads.

In response to claims of micromanaging, Lee said: “I felt that, since I had the expertise, the ability to read regulations and understand them, I had a responsibility that if there was a potential that this was wrong, that the city at least needed to look into it.”

The mayor disagreed, saying aldermen should trust city staff to manage the day-to-day processes of the city.

“All of us elected officials are policymakers, not project managers,” Matson said.