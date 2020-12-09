Davenport alderman pass amended noisy muffler ordinance

Davenport aldermen passed an amended city ordinance aimed at combating noisy mufflers keeping residents awake at night.
Aldermen voted, 9-1, Wednesday on final adoption of an ordinance to clarify vague language in city code related to "mufflers, prevention of noise."
The amended language seeks to eliminate ambiguity in the prosecution of citations, according to the city attorney's office.
City Council members previously balked at adopting the ordinance after several aldermen and Davenport residents raised concerns about enforcement and the potential for marginalized communities to be harassed by police.
Alderman Patrick Peacock, Ward 7, was the lone dissenting vote. Peacock, who participated virtually and did not speak on the ordinance during the meeting, raised concerns at last week's City Council meeting about police profiling, and whether the ordinance would give police pretext to pull over Black or brown motorists for the minor traffic/equipment violation and then use the stop to investigate for a more serious crime.
City staff and other City Council members, however, said the ordinance would help clarify existing enforcement, making the ordinance on the books more equitable and better understood, and provide a better tool to address excessive vehicle noise that has been a consistent problem throughout the city, particularly for neighborhoods downtown and along Harrison and Brady streets.
Support Local Journalism
The new ordinances specifies that either a smoke issue or a noise problem alone is a violation, and it does not need to be both for a violation to occur. It also adds an objective measurement that the noise needs to be audible from 100 feet (about six sport-utility vehicles) away.
City Council increased the recommended distance at the urging of Alderman Rick Dunn, Ward 1, in an effort to tailor enforcement to the most egregious violators, including those who have purposely made after-market modifications to their exhaust system, and not overly penalize cash-strapped residents unable to pay to fix faulty mufflers.
"The ordinance is around to prevent excessive, unusual or loud noise," Alderman Matt Dohrmann, Ward 5, said. "None of these vehicles that we are talking about are ones that have a bad muffler, or an old car or even" loud sports cars or motorcycles.
"The purpose of this ordinance is to prevent the obvious, excessive, unusual and loud, ear piercing noise that comes through our streets," Dohrmann said.
Aldermen, however, objected to previous suggestions of adding language tying violations to exhaust systems that emit a noise in excess of a certain decibel level.
Doing so, they and Police Chief Paul Sikorski said, would require specialized equipment and training to measure noise levels, blunting the effectiveness of the ordinance as a tool to address excessive vehicle noise.
The amended ordinance states: "Every motor vehicle shall at all times be equipped with manifold pipes and a muffler in good working order so as to prevent excessive, unusual or loud noise from being emitted ... such that it can be heard at a distance of 100 feet or more." The ordinance also seeks to "prevent the emission of excessive, unusual or oily exhaust from said vehicle," and prohibits the use of "a muffler cutout, by-pass or similar device upon a street, alley, or highway within the city."
Violators would be subject to a $20 traffic citation, according to the city attorney's office.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.