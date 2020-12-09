Davenport alderman pass amended noisy muffler ordinance

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The new ordinances specifies that either a smoke issue or a noise problem alone is a violation, and it does not need to be both for a violation to occur. It also adds an objective measurement that the noise needs to be audible from 100 feet (about six sport-utility vehicles) away.

City Council increased the recommended distance at the urging of Alderman Rick Dunn, Ward 1, in an effort to tailor enforcement to the most egregious violators, including those who have purposely made after-market modifications to their exhaust system, and not overly penalize cash-strapped residents unable to pay to fix faulty mufflers.

"The ordinance is around to prevent excessive, unusual or loud noise," Alderman Matt Dohrmann, Ward 5, said. "None of these vehicles that we are talking about are ones that have a bad muffler, or an old car or even" loud sports cars or motorcycles.

"The purpose of this ordinance is to prevent the obvious, excessive, unusual and loud, ear piercing noise that comes through our streets," Dohrmann said.

Aldermen, however, objected to previous suggestions of adding language tying violations to exhaust systems that emit a noise in excess of a certain decibel level.