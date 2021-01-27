Davenport aldermen accept 'inspiring plan' for re-imagined downtown

Davenport's proposed six-year capital improvement plan includes $1.7 million budgeted in fiscal year 2024 to convert the traffic signals on 3rd and 4th streets to allow for two-way traffic from East River Drive to Marquette Street. The Downtown Davenport Partnership would contribute $600,000 toward the cost of the project.

A city budget proposal for the fiscal year that begins July 1 also includes $850,000 to begin implementation of findings from Davenport's ongoing flood study, expected to be completed this fall.

It presents "an opportunity to use our most precious downtown resource of all — our public streets, our gathering spaces and our sidewalks — to prioritize people, walkability, safety and small-business growth; not speeding traffic in a hurry to be somewhere else," Carter said.

"It guarantees an opportunity to provide Davenport and the Quad-Cities a new vision of hope in a world after COVID," he added. "An opportunity to say with confidence that we will meet the challenge to meet both downtown’s flood protection and the needs of our century-long commitment to make the riverfront vibrant and usable."