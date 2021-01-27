Davenport aldermen accept 'inspiring plan' for re-imagined downtown

Davenport aldermen voted unanimously Wednesday to accept the Downtown Davenport Partnership's new master plan that will serve as a framework to guide development in the downtown over the next 10 years.
Aldermen praised the new, ambitious plan to re-imagine the city's downtown.
"If we’re able to implement 40% of this, that would be a really incredible accomplishment," Alderman Kyle Gripp, at-large, said.
City officials stressed the plan does not bind the city to particular projects but serves as a road map to consider for future city capital improvement projects, partnerships and initiatives to make the area more inviting and inclusive.
Specific action items and public infrastructure investments will require future budget allocations, prioritization and council and public input.
Mayor Mike Matson and Kyle Carter, executive director of the Downtown Davenport Partnership — an affiliate of the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce — said the plan knits together and builds upon past and ongoing planning efforts for a comprehensive vision that incorporates all of downtown to make it more vibrant and resilient.
"Without a strong and inclusive central heart, the city tends to become a collection of interests isolated from one another and falters in producing something greater socially, culturally and economically than the sum of separated parts," Carter said.
The partnership will work with city officials and other public and private partners to lead implementation and ensure goals are met, Carter said.
Alderman Matt Dohrmann, Ward 5, said downtown Davenport is an engine that drives the city’s overall economic and cultural well-being.
"When downtown succeeds, all of Davenport succeeds," Dohrmann said.
The city and private sector both have poured $600 million into downtown in the last 20 years. The result has led to an expanded city tax base. From 2010 to 2020, downtown Davenport's total assessed value grew by 4.9%, from $109.6 million to $176.8 million, compared 1.7% for the city as a whole, according to the partnership.
The master plan outlines five key pillars for growth to create "a thriving residential center; a space for entrepreneurship and innovation; and a hub for entertainment, arts and play with a world-class riverfront."
The plan envisions converting 3rd and 4th streets to two-way traffic and redeveloping the old YMCA and Kraft Foods sites.
Davenport's proposed six-year capital improvement plan includes $1.7 million budgeted in fiscal year 2024 to convert the traffic signals on 3rd and 4th streets to allow for two-way traffic from East River Drive to Marquette Street. The Downtown Davenport Partnership would contribute $600,000 toward the cost of the project.
A city budget proposal for the fiscal year that begins July 1 also includes $850,000 to begin implementation of findings from Davenport's ongoing flood study, expected to be completed this fall.
It presents "an opportunity to use our most precious downtown resource of all — our public streets, our gathering spaces and our sidewalks — to prioritize people, walkability, safety and small-business growth; not speeding traffic in a hurry to be somewhere else," Carter said.
"It guarantees an opportunity to provide Davenport and the Quad-Cities a new vision of hope in a world after COVID," he added. "An opportunity to say with confidence that we will meet the challenge to meet both downtown’s flood protection and the needs of our century-long commitment to make the riverfront vibrant and usable."
Key elements of the downtown the master plan, which can be viewed at www.downtowndavenport.com:
- Creating programs and incentives to address racial and economic inequities, including support for Black and minority- and women-owned businesses
- Continuing to focus on residential development to anchor downtown's growth through a "burgeoning" loft district at its eastern edge, and pursing affordable housing projects with a mix of unit types, sizes and price points
- Building on arts and entertainment offerings downtown through "quick-win" projects, such as turning a portion of 3rd Street into an outdoor courtyard or "activity street" that can host outdoor films and music, markets, food trucks and public murals, as well as creating more outdoor dining.
In other business, Davenport aldermen on Wednesday also approved:
- Renaming Gaines Street south of the Canadian Pacific tracks and fronting Modern Woodmen Park as "Royals Way" in honor of Quad Cities River Bandits' new affiliation with the Kansas City Royals.
- Awarding the lowest bid of $2.68 million from Brandt Construction Company to replace the Elm Street Bridge. The condition of the bridge, built in 1937, has deteriorated over the years, prompting the city to close it in May of 2018 because of safety concerns.
- A plan to dispose of the city's 21 scattered low-income public housing sites by selling to existing tenants interested in becoming homeowners, as well as to Ecumenical Housing Development Group, Vera French Housing and Habitat for Humanity
- Amending the city's application to the State of Iowa to provide COVID-19-relief funding to assist low- to moderate-income residents struggling as a result of the pandemic. The application seeks to broaden the scope of the items that can be paid for with the funds, to include assistance for food, transportation, utilities, laundry and other personal support services.