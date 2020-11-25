Davenport aldermen advance, but balk at passage of muffler ordinance

While the study compares racial characteristics of drivers stopped with the difference between police data and a benchmark to examine disproportionality, the data does not necessarily indicate bias.

Alderman Ray Ambrose took umbrage with Peacock's comments and the city council's reluctance to suspend the rules and pass the ordinance.

"This should have been done on the first reading, but I’m more disappointed in Alderman Peacock’s comment about our police department having a history of profiling," Ambrose said. "I don't recall there being any history of profiling, and so I'm disappointed in Alderman Peacock."

A majority of council members said they are in favor of the ordinance, but objected to rushing a final vote and not giving residents adequate time to comment on the ordinance.

"This is aimed at trying to stop some of the loud muffler noises that are keeping up a lot of the neighbors in this area, and, really, terrorizing them at night," Alderman Matt Dohrmann, Ward 5, said. "And although I do find that extremely important, and it is something that I wish we could stop right now ... I do not think it is an emergency or one of those items that really needs to be passed right now."

The item will come back before the City Council at its next meeting for final consideration.

