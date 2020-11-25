Davenport aldermen advance, but balk at passage of muffler ordinance

Davenport Aldermen advanced but balked at giving final approval of an ordinance clearing the way for a $20 ticket for a noisy muffler.
Davenport aldermen met Tuesday and voted, 9-1, approving the second of three readings of an ordinance to clarify vague language in city code related to "mufflers, prevention of noise." But they voted against suspending the rules to approve final passage, with Aldermen Ray Ambrose, Ward 4, and Ben Jobgen, Ward 6, the only council members to vote in favor.
The amended language seeks to eliminate ambiguity in the prosecution of citations, according to the city attorney's office.
The proposed ordinance states: "Every motor vehicle shall at all times be equipped with manifold pipes and a muffler in good working order so as to prevent excessive, unusual or loud noise from being emitted ... such that it can be heard at a distance of 50 feet or more." The ordinance also seeks to "prevent the emission of excessive, unusual or oily exhaust from said vehicle," prohibits the use of "a muffler cutout, by-pass or similar device upon a street, alley, or highway within the city."
Violators would be subject to a $20 traffic citation, according to the city attorney's office.
Alderman Patrick Peacock, Ward 7, voted against advancing the ordinance, after raising concerns about police profiling, and whether the ordinance would give police pretext to pull over Black or brown motorists for the minor traffic/equipment violation and then use the stop to investigate a more serious crime.
"The city of Davenport historically had an issue with profiling," said Peacock, who is Black and noted he owns a Ford truck. "So a police officer pulls me over and, possibly, uses it as probable cause to not only ask questions (inaudible). This is one of those things I hope whoever put this ordinance together goes back and re-tweaks it and re-looks at this thing, because I think this ordinance is problematic."
According to the Pew Charitable Trusts, "police insist the stops are useful for investigating drugs and weapons possession, human trafficking and drunken driving, among other crimes." However, the Black Lives Matter movement and other efforts seeking to curb police brutality in the country has renewed interest in reducing or eliminating pretextual stops, which studies have shown to be racially biased.
"Police stop and search Black motorists more often than drivers of other races with little effect on crime, studies show," according to the nonpartisan global research and public policy organization.
A St. Ambrose University traffic study found police in 2014 made more traffic stops of Black drivers in Davenport's higher-crime areas than in recent years. Blacks were twice as likely to be arrested on a traffic stop in Davenport than whites, but whites were ticketed at higher rates than Blacks. Subsequent traffic studies have been consistent with previous years, the Quad-City Times reported.
While the study compares racial characteristics of drivers stopped with the difference between police data and a benchmark to examine disproportionality, the data does not necessarily indicate bias.
Alderman Ray Ambrose took umbrage with Peacock's comments and the city council's reluctance to suspend the rules and pass the ordinance.
"This should have been done on the first reading, but I’m more disappointed in Alderman Peacock’s comment about our police department having a history of profiling," Ambrose said. "I don't recall there being any history of profiling, and so I'm disappointed in Alderman Peacock."
A majority of council members said they are in favor of the ordinance, but objected to rushing a final vote and not giving residents adequate time to comment on the ordinance.
"This is aimed at trying to stop some of the loud muffler noises that are keeping up a lot of the neighbors in this area, and, really, terrorizing them at night," Alderman Matt Dohrmann, Ward 5, said. "And although I do find that extremely important, and it is something that I wish we could stop right now ... I do not think it is an emergency or one of those items that really needs to be passed right now."
The item will come back before the City Council at its next meeting for final consideration.
