Davenport aldermen advance smoking, vaping ban; oppose Iowa school choice bill

Davenport is also one of five districts across the state that has such programs that allow districts to reject open-enrollment applications in order to maintain diversity in the student population. Elimination of that diversity plan "would do irreparable harm, seriously changing the balance between low to high socioeconomic status students, by allowing high socioeconomic status students to open enroll out of the district," according to Davenport city officials.

"Should this bill go through, there isn't going to be a mandate for students to automatically leave public schools or provide open enrollment opportunities out of Davenport school district," Jobgen said. "Rather, this bill has some opportunities for those who are not receiving the services they need from their school to have a choice to attend the school that meets their needs. And, the (Education Savings Account) can serve as a vehicle for them to do that when the financial resources aren't available to them. Hopefully, our Davenport schools will continue to meet the needs of our students so that their families don't feel that they need to go elsewhere to receive a good, quality education."