Davenport aldermen approve revised 53rd St. rezoning, Palmer student housing requests

Davenport aldermen on Wednesday approved a request to build townhouses instead of single-family homes as part of a planned 38-acre development south of East 53rd Street, just west of Bettendorf, following revisions by developers.
The Davenport City Council voted, 9-1, to rezone property at 4607 E. 53rd St., subject to 16 conditions agreed upon by the developer.
That includes prohibiting street connections to East 51st Street and Eastbury Estates and Hawk drives, and removing a north‐south public street to connect Lakeview Parkway to Eastbury Estates Drive.
The revised concept also replaces some townhomes that would have been available for purchase with duplexes.
Other conditions include:
- Adding a traffic signal at the intersection of Lakeview Parkway and East 53rd Street.
- Adding a second ingress/egress point to East 53rd Street.
- Requiring a 30-foot landscaped setback on the eastern-, western- and southern-most property lines abutting single-family homes.
- Limiting the the height of townhouses to no more than 35 feet.
- Prohibiting car washes and gas stations west of Lakeview Parkway.
"These are appropriate land uses for the land," Alderman Kyle Gripp, at-large, said. "It's an appropriate zoning. There's also a lot to like about the development. ... You have single-family detached. You have rental. You've got owner-occupied. That is the housing stock that we need to do more of in the city as opposed to putting all of the same type of housing in the same neighbors. And, it's walkable."
Developers Dan Dolan Homes and Russell Construction & Development propose building a mix of retail, office space and other commercial uses on the northern part of the land abutting East 53rd and a mix of about 175 townhouses and semi-attached, duplex-style housing to the south.
Attempts to redevelop the land in the past have stalled.
The city has received numerous petitions from abutting property owners in both Davenport and Bettendorf objecting to the request, arguing the development would negatively impact home values and increase traffic on 53rd Street and neighborhood roads.
Gripp and other aldermen said the developers have worked to address those concerns, developing conditions that will protect neighboring property owners.
Michael Ryan, 4646 East 49th Court, argued the conditions are insufficient, and provide minimal setbacks to separate the proposed commercial and residential development from adjacent single-family homes.
"These are small changes. They’re not really concessions," Ryan told council members. "This is infill development that wouldn’t reflect the surrounding development at all," and place a "very dense residential rental community" in neighbors' backyards.
The developers and other residents, in emails sent to the city, said the development would provide needed quality, affordable housing for young professionals and young families, as well as restaurants and other commercial amenities that will expand Davenport's tax base. The developers estimate the development would add about $1 million a year in tax revenue, not counting sales tax.
Kevin Dolan of Dan Dolan Homes said the company is proposing to build townhouses for rent for $1,600 to $1,800 per month and for purchase at about $300,000.
Alderman Ben Jobgen, Ward 6, who represents the area, voted against the rezoning, citing opposition and concerns by neighbors.
In other business:
Aldermen approved a request by Palmer College to amend its campus plan to build student housing on land once eyed for a sports field between East 11th and East 10th Street and Perry Street and Pershing Avenue.
The project would replace the proposed student housing along Main Street between 7th and 8th streets and would include 115 units for a total of 139 students
The Davenport City Council also adopted a $234 million city budget for the fiscal year that begins July. The budget maintains the city's current property tax levy rate of $16.78 per $1,000 of taxable value. However, homeowners would see a slight increase due an adjustment in the state percentage determining how much of a property's assessed value is subject to taxation.
Also included in the adopted budget are previously scheduled increases in the city's clean water utility, sewer and solid waste collection fees. All told, the new impact for a median household in Davenport with a medium-sized garbage cart is an additional $75.96 in city taxes and fees.