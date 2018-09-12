Following some concerns raised at City Hall by area neighbors in recent weeks, Davenport aldermen on Wednesday bucked the city’s planning and zoning commission to allow a salon owner to set up a new shop on the northwest side.
The proposed project, which would house a new location for locally owned Pure Hair Studio, is slated to be built on a 1.5-acre piece of land near the intersection of Utica Ridge Road and East 56th Street. Along with the salon, the proposed site plan also contains additional commercial spaces for other businesses.
At issue for some opposed neighbors is a fear that surrounding land will at some point include late-hour businesses like bars and restaurants as the neighborhood continues to see a wave of new investment. Meanwhile, the developer handling the project says there are no plans to do that.
With most proposals, aldermen usually follow recommendations from city staff and commissions, and breaking from those recommendations requires a super majority of eight votes. In the case of the salon, the planning and zoning commission narrowly rejected the plan, a move city staff had suggested.
Despite those recommendations, alderman approved the measure 9-1, leaving an extra vote to spare. Several supporters pointed to the city's commitment to small business growth as a reason why they voted in favor.
Representing the neighborhood affected by the decision is Alderman Rich Clewell, 6th Ward, who supported the measure. After acknowledging the concerns shared by some 6th Ward residents, Clewell called approval of the project “the right thing for Davenport.”
Alderman Mike Matson, 7th Ward, agreed with Clewell’s assessment, saying he supported the specific proposal “fully” — with one caveat.
“The land right up against ya, that’s a different discussion,” Matson added, referring to the large open area where more projects are expected to take root.
The lone dissenting vote came from Alderwoman Marion Meginnis, 3rd Ward, who has described the proposal as “spot zoning,” saying it would not fit with long-term plans for the city.
Stacey Spillum, the owner of the hair salon, thanked council members for approving the zoning regulations she wanted. In a tearful plea ahead of the vote, she described how she built her business from the ground up, saying the plans to move the salon are part of her long-held entrepreneurial dream.
Also giving thanks to council members was Jason Gordon of the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce, an organization that advocates for local business interests. Gordon previously has asked council members to support the proposal.
In other news:
- Aldermen approved an early buyout program designed to balance out projected declines in revenue from local and state sources that are expected to affect the city’s budget next year. The offer, which is scheduled to go out to city employees on Tuesday, provides one of three options: six months of health insurance, a one-time contribution to an employee’s retirement account or $7,000 cash.
- A six-month contract to pay the Quad-Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau for marketing services was approved. An earlier proposal would have lasted one year, but the contract length was reduced last week so city officials could finish negotiating with the organization. If it ends up going for a full year, the city will pay $375,000 to the organization, which credits its city partnership with boosting regional hotel visits, conventions and activities.
- Area construction company Hawkeye Paving landed an $832,000 contract to continue work on the city’s Main Street Landing project, which is an overhaul of the riverfront property where the Rhythm City Casino’s barge used to sit. Hawkeye is expected to begin its part of the construction at some point this month, according to the city’s construction timeline.