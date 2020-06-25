Davenport aldermen hire company to study flood mitigation

Davenport aldermen voted Thursday to have H. R. Green Inc. of Cedar Rapids perform the survey and engineering studies for the Flood Conceptual Plan Project that has been in the works since the last major flood in Davenport in 2019.
Company spokeswoman Teresa Stadelmann made a presentation to the council about what the study will look like, which also includes getting public input on three occasions as the study moves along.
Stadelmann said the study will take anywhere from a year to 15 months to complete.
The contract calls for the city to pay $387,000 for the study.
Alderman voted 9-0 to approve the contract. Alderman Ray Ambrose, Fourth Ward, was absent.
“We want to know what we can do moving forward to mitigate flooding,” said First Ward Alderman Rick Dunn who, along with Fifth Ward Alderman Matt Dohrmann and other city staff that worked to find a company for the study.
“This has been in the works since the last major flood,” Dunn said. “This goes back to Mayor (Frank) Klipsch.
“We want to see how we can do things differently to protect the city,” he said. “The whole riverfront is nine miles long and the needs of the First Ward where I am are going to be different than the needs of the downtown that is in the Third Ward.”
Stadelmann said the company has broken the riverfront down into segments as there are different users and issues along the river. Flood mitigation will be looked at in each of those areas.
Stadelmann the studies will include, among other things, how the land is used along the riverfront. If a structure or business is located in an area there will be a study to see if it makes sense for it to be there. Transportation will be looked at, and access to businesses during a flood. Is there good pedestrian access to a particular business during flood and can delivery trucks get to a particular business?
There may be regulatory issues with certain flood mitigation plans if they involve roadways.
“Those are some of the elements that we’re looking at in each area,” Stedelmann said.
Part of the study will be talking to key constituents in each area, and the unique approaches that may have to be used to connect with those users, she added.
Key constituents run the gamut from recreational users to business and industry and private homes, she said, adding that there will be at least three chances for the public to be engaged in the process.
Dunn said that all the companies that put in bids were good, but H. R. Green stood out to him because that company had more in its plan for public outreach.
“We have to have public involvement because whatever we do on the river is something we’re going to have to sell to the public,” Dunn said. “Whatever we come up with is going to cost a lot of money and somebody has to pay the bill.”
Dohrmann said that all six companies interviewed “were all very good firms that had good solutions but what made H. R. Green stand out in my opinion was their previous experience. They’ve tackled large river flooding. What really drove them home to me was their willingness to listen.”
Alderwoman Judith Lee, Eighth Ward, who is an environmental analyst and scientist, said she was impressed by the company’s project summary matrix and that the company took the time to get to know the area.
Lee pointed out Stadelmann that some study information needed from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers won’t be immediately available and will be coming in after the study begins. However, Stadelmann said there are many things that can be accomplished in the meantime.
Alderman Pat Peacock, Seventh Ward, said he liked the company’s holistic approach in finding the solutions the city needs.
Alderman At-Large Kyle Gripp told Stadelmann and the rest of the council that “the number one most important thing in our downtown is being able to have 4th Street traffic open at River Drive.
“If you can identify a flood mitigation tactic to keep 4th Street open at River Drive and we can do it sooner than the entire project wraps up that is something we are very interested in, because one of the biggest issues with the annual river flooding is we lose access to our downtown and the businesses really suffer for months and we’d like to keep that from happening,” Gripp said.
