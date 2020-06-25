Davenport aldermen hire company to study flood mitigation

Stadelmann said the company has broken the riverfront down into segments as there are different users and issues along the river. Flood mitigation will be looked at in each of those areas.

Stadelmann the studies will include, among other things, how the land is used along the riverfront. If a structure or business is located in an area there will be a study to see if it makes sense for it to be there. Transportation will be looked at, and access to businesses during a flood. Is there good pedestrian access to a particular business during flood and can delivery trucks get to a particular business?

There may be regulatory issues with certain flood mitigation plans if they involve roadways.

“Those are some of the elements that we’re looking at in each area,” Stedelmann said.

Part of the study will be talking to key constituents in each area, and the unique approaches that may have to be used to connect with those users, she added.

Key constituents run the gamut from recreational users to business and industry and private homes, she said, adding that there will be at least three chances for the public to be engaged in the process.