Davenport aldermen OK new police tool for tracking vehicles; ACLU raises privacy concerns

"When used in a narrow and carefully regulated way, (automated license plate readers) can help police recover stolen cars and arrest people with outstanding warrants," according to the ACLU. "We believe there is a way to use (such readers) to promote public safety, while also protecting citizens’ civil liberties. The biggest problem with ALPR systems is the creation of databases with location information on every motorist who encounters the system, not just those whom the government suspects of criminal activity. Police departments nationwide are using ALPR to quietly accumulate millions of plate records, storing them in backend databases. We want to make sure that Iowa law enforcement are not violating the privacy rights of Iowa citizens."