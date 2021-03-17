Davenport aldermen poised to approve revised 53rd St. development that drew protest

Davenport aldermen are poised to approve a request to build townhouses instead of single-family homes as part of a planned 38-acre development south of East 53rd Street, just west of Bettendorf, following revisions by developers.
The Davenport City Council met as a committee of the whole Wednesday and further discussed a request to rezone property at 4607 E. 53rd St.
"It looks like we are headed to a vote next week," Alderman Kyle Gripp, at-large, said. "I think the process has been good. The engagement from the developer, the council, the neighbors has been tremendous. And it sounds like these 16 conditions have gotten us to a place where we'll make a decision next week."
The city has received numerous petitions from abutting property owners in both Davenport and Bettendorf objecting to the request, arguing the development would negatively impact home values and increase traffic on 53rd Street and neighborhood roads.
In total, more than 32% of abutting property owners have signed petitions opposed to the rezoning request. It will require eight votes of Davenport aldermen to approve the request.
Developers Dan Dolan Homes and Russell Construction & Development propose building a mix of retail, office space and other commercial uses on the northern part of the land abutting East 53rd and a mix of about 175 townhouses and semi-attached, duplex-style housing to the south.
Attempts to redevelop the land in the past have stalled.
Alderman Ben Jobgen, Ward 6, who represents the area, said he plans to introduce an amendment to the ordinance including 16 conditions agreed upon by the developer.
That includes prohibiting street connections to East 51st Street and Eastbury Estates and Hawk drives, and removing a north‐south public street to connect Lakeview Parkway to Eastbury Estates Drive.
The revised concept also replaces some townhomes that would have been available for purchase with duplexes.
Other conditions include:
- Adding a traffic signal at the intersection of Lakeview Parkway and East 53rd Street.
- Adding a second ingress/egress point to East 53rd Street.
- Requiring a 30-foot landscaped setback on the eastern-, western- and southern-most property lines abutting single-family homes.
- Limiting the the height of townhouses to no more than 35 feet.
- Prohibiting townhouses and multi‐family units abutting existing single‐family homes.
- Prohibiting car washes and gas stations west of Lakeview Parkway.
City Plan and Zoning Commission members and city staff said the developer's rezoning request was consistent with the city's land use plan and surrounding commercial development along the 53rd Street corridor.
However, the development of townhomes creates a higher density than the surrounding neighborhoods, requiring enhanced landscaping buffers and a traffic study, per the commission and city staff.
Jimmie Clifford, 4530 E. 49th Court, applauded Jobgen for working with neighbors to get their input and work with the developers and the city to address neighbors' complaints and desires.
"I think the city of Bettendorf and the city of Davenport have responded and worked with us on concerns for traffic and streets," Clifford said. "We've heard a lot of compliments about how the process has gone from the council. But when you look at what the developers have really conceded, it's really little. They've listened, but they really haven't come to the party very much. They made some minor concessions, but nothing really big."
Kevin Dolan of Dan Dolan Homes disagreed.
"At this point, we have 17 proposed conditions being placed on the rezoning, all of which we have agreed to," Dolan said. "The idea that we've given up little I struggle with."