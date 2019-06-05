Davenport aldermen tabled a contentious rezoning asked for by GD Xpress gas station that would allow the northwest-side business to expand and keep its doors open 24 hours per day, a request angry neighbors say should be denied.
Roughly a dozen people who live near the gas station — which doubles as a liquor store — came to a meeting Wednesday night to share their concerns. Neighbors blame the gas station for dangerous traffic conditions, littering, police calls, loud noise and other problems in the neighborhood.
Representing the gas station was Bob Montegna of Davenport. During a brief address to council members in City Hall, he asked for consideration of the rezoning to be held off until more time could be spent to address concerns raised by neighbors.
The city’s planning and zoning commission has already recommended the rezoning be denied. City staff have also recommend denial, saying the proposed expansion does not fit with the surrounding area.
Aldermen voted 9-2 to table the matter until the next city council meeting cycle in two weeks. Dissenting votes came from Aldermen Mike Matson, 7th Ward, and Maria Dickmann, 2nd Ward. Their districts neighbor the one where the gas station is located.
Judith Lee, one of the neighbors leading the charge against the rezoning, accused the gas station’s representative of stalling. She said she knows at least one of the neighbors missed work to be present at Wednesday’s meeting in City Hall. And she says she plans to come back again if that’s what it takes.
“I’m not backing down,” she said.
In other news:
WWII vet honored with proclamation in City Hall
Henry Langrehr, a 94-year old veteran of World War II, was honored with a special day to commemorate his experience fighting during the bloody D-Day landings in Normandy.
June 6 marks the 75-year anniversary of D-Day. Langrehr, of Clinton, was 19 years old when he was a paratrooper fighting in the European Theatre. At one point, he was captured by the Nazis and sent to the infamous Auschwitz concentration camp.
Langrehr attended the brief ceremony with his wife and family.
FEMA approves public assistance for Scott County
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved a request from Scott County for financial assistance to reimburse municipalities for their flood fighting efforts.
Davenport announced the development on Saturday. The approval means a portion of the costs will go back to the city.
As of mid-May, the cost of fighting the Flood of 2019 had risen to more than $1 million for the city’s public works department. That figure took into account facility-related costs, labor, materials and equipment wear costs. Still unaccounted costs included the equipment destroyed by the flood and money paid to outside contractors.
“We’re easily talking triple to quadruple” the cost of flood fighting during a typical year, Davenport Public Works Director Nicole Gleason said at the time.