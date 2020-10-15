Davenport aldermen reject transit signage bids over concerns of using prison labor

Several residents who spoke at the meeting, as well as some aldermen, called such prison labor exploitative and equivalent to "slave labor." And some argued the city's acceptance of the bid would be a tacit endorsement of mass incarceration in the U.S. that disproportionately impacts Black, Hispanic and Latinx Americans.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Aldermen and residents, too, contend that Iowa Prison Industries unfairly puts local small-businesses at a competitive disadvantage, as they avoid or have the state heavily subsidize overhead costs that normal businesses incur and must account for in their bids.

City officials say this is the first time they can recall that Iowa Prison Industries has submitted a bid to the city.

Dohrmann called the use of the term "slave labor" to describe Iowa Prison Industries "alarming," arguing that in addition to an hourly allowance, the state pays for the person's costs associated with incarceration, including mental health treatment, medical and dental care, security and supervision, meals and more. The costs of those average $35,000 a year for each inmate.