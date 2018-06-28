Davenport Community School Board president Ralph Johanson said he would have liked to have known about Sterilite coming to town and Kraft building a new facility north of Interstate 80 long before those deals were inked by the city.
Johanson said he thinks he may have had some influence early in the process that would have gotten both of those companies to build south of Interstate 80 where the tax money would benefit the Davenport School District. As it is, that tax money is going to the North Scott School District.
Davenport aldermen have said that it was only through media reports that they learned about the possibility of the district closing a school as the board tries to shave between $5 million and $6 million out of the annual budgets of the next three years.
Both entities say these examples are indicative of the lack of communication between the school district and the council that has created tension between the two.
In an effort to open the lines of communication, seven Davenport aldermen and Mayor Frank Klipsch and the seven members of the school board spent two hours Thursday looking for ways to better communicate in the future, and to come to terms so that they can produce a memorandum of understanding that will keep communication lines open.
Those participating in the meeting, held at the district’s administration center, wrote out their ideas on yellow Post-it notes and then broke into three small groups to talk to one another about how to open the lines of communication without violating open meetings laws.
The meeting was facilitated by Fred Smith, president of Spirit Partners which, among other services, provides conflict management development.
The goal was to not write the memorandum of understanding but to begin working through the issues to get to a memorandum
Alderman Rich Clewell, 6th Ward and a former Davenport School Board member, said after the meeting that there seems to have always been issues between the board and council. But recent events seem to have made them worse. That was why Thursday’s meeting was so important.
“We have this incredible problem with young people and cars and stealing cars,” Clewell said. “Our juvenile detention centers are full. We have a problem with funding with the school district, and Dr. (Art) Tate just had the administrative law judge tell him he’s guilty.”
Tate violated the state’s school spending laws by taking money from reserves to make up for what the district does not get from the state.
“We have additional problems hitting us now that we didn’t have five or six years ago,” he said. “That’s why we need to meet together and work together. We have to do better. We haven’t worked together in the past. We’ve had a couple of dog and pony show meetings. But as (former Mayor) Bill Gluba used to say, ‘As the city goes, so goes the schools.’ So we’ve got to make this happen.”
Alderman Kerri Tompkins, 8th Ward, said that she understands the goal is to work together, “What are we not doing that could be better? I wasn’t aware of concerns about communication or with that relationship. So where is it that we’re looking to go? We don’t have authority over the school, the school doesn’t have authority over us and I want that to be clear. We are two separate entities.”
“That’s exactly the issue,” Smith said in response.
“I think the question is that there are different cultures and different understandings about how people communicate,” Klipsch said. “And I think we need to surface that and have a discussion. All of us are elected officials. All of us ultimately have the same constituencies. So the question is how do we work together?”
At the end of the two-hour session, both sides felt they had made progress.
In presenting his group’s feelings, Alderman Mike Matson said that, “We should know each other’s visions, goals and intent before actions and final products as much as possible. We should talk before we really move forward on a major vote. The city should talk with the school folks and the school folks should talk with city folks before we do major things.”
“I didn’t want to waste my time doing this,” said school board vice-president Linda Hayes after the meeting. “But this was an amazing session. There is a need for communication. Although we are transparent, we are not 100 percent transparent with each other. It’s after the fact. It’s delayed.”
And that delay helps to create the tension, she said.
“What was exciting for me about this is we had school board people and city council people talking more than maybe we had ever,” Klipsch said. “That’s a great takeaway from this and I wonder how we can keep this going in the future but still fall within the policies and rules.”