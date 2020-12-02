Davenport aldermen to take another stab at muffler ordinance after concerns raised

Davenport aldermen will take another stab at amending a city ordinance aimed at combating noisy mufflers keeping residents awake at night.
Davenport aldermen met Wednesday as a Committee of the Whole to discuss amending a city ordinance to clarify vague language in city code related to "mufflers, prevention of noise."
The amended language seeks to eliminate ambiguity in the prosecution of citations, according to the city attorney's office.
However, several aldermen and Davenport residents raised concerns about enforcement and the potential for marginalized communities to be harassed by police.
"I truly still think that this, the way it is written right now, it is problematic," Alderman Patrick Peacock, Ward 7, said.
Peacock raised concerns at last week's City Council meeting about police profiling, and whether the ordinance would give police pretext to pull over Black or brown motorists for the minor traffic/equipment violation and then use the stop to investigate for a more serious crime.
"No one on the council, no one on the staff can really reassure me that the intent — if this thing goes through — that it is not a pretext to look at other crimes," Peacock said Wednesday, arguing the ordinance will do little to address noise from revving engines as motorists speed up and down Brady and Harrison streets.
"So there are laws on the books already for speeding," Peacock said. "If we can just enforce those laws, then we can address those things as well. ... We should re-evaluate this and bring it back before the council. What we don't want to do is do something haphazardly."
Aldwerwoman Marion Meginnis, Ward 3, and other City Council members argue speed and vehicle noise have been a consistent problem throughout the city, particularly for neighborhoods downtown and along Harrison and Brady streets. And that the amended ordinance would clarify existing enforcement, making the ordinance on the books more equitable and better understood.
“The frustrating aspect is the current code is practically unenforceable," Meginnis said. “I’m tired of 3rd ward neighborhoods being victimized by people who don’t care about the people who live in them."
Meginnis added, "I'm not in support of enabling any sort of profiling. And I'm not interested in seeing a lot of fines for people who are having a hard time making ends meet because they can't fix their automobile. But, I don't think this is what this is about."
Meginnis suggested adding a requirement for quarterly or bi-yearly enforcement and monitoring of the ordinance to check for potential police profiling.
"We can reverse our action if that's the case," Meginnis said. "But, I don't think that's going to happen."
Scott Tunnicliff, director of the Hilltop Campus Village, expressed similar frustrations.
"I think studies involving decibels and speeds and volume to traffic are needed," Tunnicliff said. "Which along Harrison and Brady are resulting not only in safety issues, but also sleep deprivation for the people living at or around Vander Veer Park. That sort of proximity to a park shouldn’t be afflicted by the excessive noise. … And it’s been staring when the sun goes down and running until 3 o’clock in the morning. We just need something."
The proposed amended ordinance states: "Every motor vehicle shall at all times be equipped with manifold pipes and a muffler in good working order so as to prevent excessive, unusual or loud noise from being emitted ... such that it can be heard at a distance of 50 feet or more." The ordinance also seeks to "prevent the emission of excessive, unusual or oily exhaust from said vehicle," prohibits the use of "a muffler cutout, by-pass or similar device upon a street, alley, or highway within the city."
Violators would be subject to a $20 traffic citation, according to the city attorney's office.
Over the last two years, since Jan. 1, 2019, Davenport Police have issued a total of four citations under the city's existing muffler ordinance and two citations under state code.
"In review of the records, we wrote a significant amount of warnings in the years 2011-2015," Police Chief Paul Sikorski wrote in an email to City Council members. "Again, because of the state code and local ordinance requiring noise and smoke, they are difficult to enforce. It is my understanding this proposed change to our ordinance would only address the 'AND smoke' portion, meaning officers could cite a violator for having loud muffler without having 'smoke.'"
City Attorney Tom Warner, in a separate email to council, said prosecution of violations almost always involved a purposeful modification of the exhaust system to make it louder.
"If a ticket was written that had to do with the exhaust system wearing out or needing repair, it was almost always after the person had already been previously warned about the issue," Warner wrote. "Further, since it involved a mechanical issue, even at that point we would dismiss the ticket, if the person was able to demonstrate the problem had been corrected."
Alderman JJ Condon, at-large, added: "These are not broken mufflers. These are after-market things that are designed to shake windows," adding he's seen people run for cover thinking there was a gunshot, because the noise is so "disorienting."
Alderman Rick Dunn, Ward 1, suggested adding language tying violations to exhaust systems that emits a noise in excess of a certain decibel level.
"These loud mufflers, it's a nuisance," Alderman Kyle Gripp, at-large, said. "It's a nuisance to our neighborhoods, and we do need to address the nuisance, because it's a quality of life issue. ... We may need a little more specificity ... without being overly burdensome on folks with loud mufflers who may not have the resources to get them fixed."
The ordinance will come back before the City Council for further consideration at its next meeting.
