Davenport aldermen to take another stab at muffler ordinance after concerns raised

Scott Tunnicliff, director of the Hilltop Campus Village, expressed similar frustrations.

"I think studies involving decibels and speeds and volume to traffic are needed," Tunnicliff said. "Which along Harrison and Brady are resulting not only in safety issues, but also sleep deprivation for the people living at or around Vander Veer Park. That sort of proximity to a park shouldn’t be afflicted by the excessive noise. … And it’s been staring when the sun goes down and running until 3 o’clock in the morning. We just need something."

The proposed amended ordinance states: "Every motor vehicle shall at all times be equipped with manifold pipes and a muffler in good working order so as to prevent excessive, unusual or loud noise from being emitted ... such that it can be heard at a distance of 50 feet or more." The ordinance also seeks to "prevent the emission of excessive, unusual or oily exhaust from said vehicle," prohibits the use of "a muffler cutout, by-pass or similar device upon a street, alley, or highway within the city."

Violators would be subject to a $20 traffic citation, according to the city attorney's office.

Over the last two years, since Jan. 1, 2019, Davenport Police have issued a total of four citations under the city's existing muffler ordinance and two citations under state code.