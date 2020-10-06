Davenport aldermen to vote on money for License Plate Reader project

The Sheriff’s Department was able to locate in short order vehicles that were stolen from Scott County and taken elsewhere. Recently, stolen vehicles were located in Cedar Rapids, the south side of Chicago and in Florida.

“The nice thing about this system is other law enforcement users, and even private users, all send information into the same database, and we are able to find some of the things we and other people are looking for,” Lane said. “It’s a nice integrated system that’s user friendly,” he added.

Everyday new information on stolen vehicles is put into the system, Lane said. The machine operates in the background reading everything and checking the database. When the system gets a hit it alerts the officer.

“We’re driving around serving civil papers and the machine is doing the search for us,” he said.

Lane has put the license plates of registered sex offenders into the system because there are areas that are restricted where registered sex offenders cannot go.

“We don’t have any reason to suspect them of anything because they’re driving down the street, but it logs where and when we saw their vehicle, and if somebody is in an area that’s restricted to them, we can check the logs,” he said.