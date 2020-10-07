Davenport Alderwoman Meginnis announces COVID-19 positive test

Davenport Alderwoman Marion Meginnis, 3rd Ward, announced during Wednesday’s committee of the whole meeting that she has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a telephone interview after the meeting, Meginnis said she had not been feeling well the past week, having a headache and feeling very tired, and that Wednesday she started “getting this head thing, sort of like a head cold.”
She actually had been to her doctor on Monday of last week because she hadn’t been able to catch her breath for a period the week before. However, she wasn’t running a fever at that time. She got a flu shot while she was at her doctor’s office.
Meginnis took a COVID-19 test Monday, and the positive result was given to her Tuesday.
Meginnis, 70, said she had been doing everything right.
“I haven’t been to a restaurant since March,” she said. “I haven’t been inside a grocery store. I stay away from everything.”
She has practiced social distancing and has worn a mask everywhere. And, she added, her mail sits in the mailbox for two days.
“It’s an odd feeling,” she said of the virus. “Everything tastes bad, and I’m tired all the time. I feel light-headed. I just feel off, and I’m just a little cranky. I’ve had a bit of a fever, but I don’t have one now.
The advice of the doctor is to take vitamins, some baby aspirin and isolate for the next two weeks.
Since last week was a week off for city council, Meginnis said she is glad she didn’t expose her colleagues on the council. She attended Wednesday's meeting virtually.
“I hope my case is mild and doesn’t get any worse,” Meginnis said. And she had a warning. “People need to be careful. I did everything right, and if I can get it, it can happen to anybody.
“I am very fortunate that my lifestyle is such that I can try to follow the protocol,” she added. Others cannot either for economic reasons, age or family structure, “and my heart goes out to people that have to be at risk all the time. We all need to take better care of each other.”
In other news, city council placed on the consent agenda a resolution to approve a contract for the License Plate Reader project with Vigilant Solutions of Livermore, Calif., for $168,029. The city would like to upgrade systems that are in two squad cars and also want to put the license plate reader technology at Harrison and West Locust streets and at the Centennial Bridge.
Cory Smith, Davenport’s IT director, said the system would not only read a license plate. It can capture a partial license number and extrapolate the different numbers and letters for police so they can find the exact plate number and match it to the make, model and color of the vehicle the camera tagged.
The system not only can track a car, but if the car doesn’t have a license plate the system can also tag and grab the make, model and color of the car, even at night if the lighting is correct, Smith added.
And the system will have all the information available to send police a signal when a stolen vehicle or license plate is tagged.
