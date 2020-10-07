Davenport Alderwoman Meginnis announces COVID-19 positive test

The advice of the doctor is to take vitamins, some baby aspirin and isolate for the next two weeks.

Since last week was a week off for city council, Meginnis said she is glad she didn’t expose her colleagues on the council. She attended Wednesday's meeting virtually.

“I hope my case is mild and doesn’t get any worse,” Meginnis said. And she had a warning. “People need to be careful. I did everything right, and if I can get it, it can happen to anybody.

“I am very fortunate that my lifestyle is such that I can try to follow the protocol,” she added. Others cannot either for economic reasons, age or family structure, “and my heart goes out to people that have to be at risk all the time. We all need to take better care of each other.”

In other news, city council placed on the consent agenda a resolution to approve a contract for the License Plate Reader project with Vigilant Solutions of Livermore, Calif., for $168,029. The city would like to upgrade systems that are in two squad cars and also want to put the license plate reader technology at Harrison and West Locust streets and at the Centennial Bridge.