When attorney Jeffrey Goodman saw pictures of The Davenport's partial collapse, the images sparked memories of a deadly building collapse in Florida.

Goodman was one of the lead attorneys for the victims of the 2021 Surfside Condominium collapse in Surfside, Florida. The Davenport partially collapsed Sunday, leaving five people unaccounted for and at least 53 people without homes. The six-story building was constructed in 1905.

Goodman on Wednesday told The Quad-City Times, " ... responsibly owned, properly managed and maintained structures — no matter their size or age — do not suddenly and violently collapse."

The city is investigating the possible causes of the collapse and is working toward the building's demolition because of safety concerns.

Goodman declined to speculate on what may have caused the structural failure of The Davenport.

"A primary culprit can be masonry," he said. "Most often, we are looking at a lack of preventative maintenance. Not fixing ongoing problems with plumbing is an example.

"Water can erode things over time, especially in area where there is freezing, thawing, and refreezing. Water can freeze and expand and create structural damage."

Plumbing was an issue in The Davenport. In 2022 alone, nearly 20 permits were filed for various fixes — the majority of them being plumbing/electrical.

A number of tenants said the building had plumbing problems.

Jacklyn Gillespie said when she visited her father-in-law, Fred Voorhis, earlier this year, the bathroom of his third-floor apartment "was flooded and stayed that way for several days."

Gillespie also reported that Voorhis' apartment did not have heat for much of December 2022.

On the day the building collapsed, Jennifer Smith, co-owner of 4th Street Nutrition, said they had problems with the property, including no heat, the bathrooms caved in and " ... in the hallway, there has been water leaking into our business. Sometimes the hot water won't work."

She said 14 apartments in the building were condemned in January.

After public safety and rescue efforts are complete and tenants are relocated, Goodman said, it will be the job of the city and investigators to learn what happened.

As an attorney who specializes in structural-collapse cases, he expects tenants will bring civil litigation. That effort will help piece together what caused the collapse at The Davenport, he said.

"Lawsuits provide one of the best ways to find out what happened," he said. "Depositions will allow attorneys to ask questions of the landlords, the building's maintenance and management, anyone who worked on the building and the engineers who are investigating the collapse."

Goodman said lawsuits also helped protect other tenants.

"In every case where I've represented people in collapses, part of every victim's concern was that it doesn't happen again," he said. "Lawsuits are a way to hold people accountable."

There were 98 deaths in the Surfside collapse and litigation ultimately settled the claims for $1.2 billion, making it the largest recovery following a structural collapse in American history.

Goodman said criminal charges were filed in the Surfside case.

"I don't know if criminal trials will be filed in Davenport, he said. "In my experience, when there are injuries or death in a collapse there is usually a criminal investigation that runs parallel the broader investigation."

Quanishia White-Berry was trapped in The Davenport's collapse and had to have a leg amputated. At least two people are unaccounted since Sunday's collapse.

In a city news release Monday night, city officials said the building “remains in imminent danger of collapse with the condition of the site continuing to worsen.”

“It is the opinion of the structural engineer that the debris pile is currently contributing to the stability of the building and that removal could jeopardize or accelerate the inevitable collapse of the building,” the news release said.

"Building officials are working with Valley Construction on a plan to safely dismantle and demolish the remaining structure.”