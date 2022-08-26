Davenport appears to snub one solution to train-traffic increase

A plan for getting people across River Drive in Davenport has been in the works for years, but the need for such a crossing faces new urgency.

The replica of the first railroad bridge across the Mississippi River, dubbed First Bridge, has garnered considerable support for its historical value and constituent tourism appeal. But the pending merger of Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads may make River Action's plans for First Bridge more essential than aesthetic.

Under pressure to raise 80% of the $4 million needed to build the bridge across River Drive by the first of December, the project has a long way to go and a short time to get there. The projected labor-and-material costs have risen by more than $1 million since budget estimates of 2020.

Intended as a bike and pedestrian connection across River Drive/U.S. 67, wide enough to accommodate emergency vehicles, the replica is to have a wood facade that will be a precise match to the original.

In addition to its rich supply of history, First Bridge now has the potential to solve Davenport's river-access issues that are likely to arise from a tripling of train traffic along the riverfront tracks, said Kathy Wine, executive director of River Action.

"I feel there is some urgency to solving these problems with the trains," she said. "With the new (R. Richard Bittner) YMCA right next to the bridge, the connection to three national bike trails, the docking of all the cruise ships at River Heritage Park and all of the new downtown residential living, this access is critical.

"I think this is the answer to all of that."

The import of First Bridge

Wine has for years promoted First Bridge for the span's historic ties to commerce, transportation and big-name players Abraham Lincoln and John Deere.

"On the morning of May 6, 1856, just two weeks after the bridge opened, the steamboat Effie Afton crashed into the bridge, causing one span of the bridge and the boat to burn," according to River Action's accounting of the accident. "In a series of court cases, steamboat interests claimed that the bridge was an impediment to navigation. In the most famous of these cases, Hurd et al. v. the Rock Island Railroad, Abraham Lincoln defended the railroad in September 1857."

Blacksmith John Deere, who lived about 2 miles from the bridge, was a witness for the defense. He said he saw other steamboats pass under it without incident.

The court case ended in a hung jury, allowing the railroad to continue using the bridge.

Deadlines approach

The Davenport City Council last year passed a resolution supporting First Bridge, including the pursuit of grant funding, but the support came with strings attached: River Action has to have $3.2 million (80% of cost) in hand by Dec. 1 of this year and must start construction by March 1 of next year.

Wine said Wednesday that the nonprofit group had raised about $700,000 and, "We have requests out there," totaling the remaining $2.5 million needed.

River Action already owns the property east of the YMCA that contains a portion of the bridge's original pier, which is at the embankment at Federal Street and River Drive. The city has fashioned a landing mound for the other end of First Bridge at the eastern end of River Heritage Park, which is just upstream of the Government Bridge.

Use of River Heritage Park is way up and will get more traffic as two riverboat cruise lines, American and Viking, are mooring their boats on the seawall there for Davenport stops. The staging area for tour buses already is small, and the increased train traffic is projected to create additional bottlenecks for buses.

With a bridge in the park, Wine said, riverboat passengers would have pedestrian access across the tracks and into the downtown.

Support from the city?

Davenport City Administrator Corri Spiegel was asked Thursday whether she regards First Bridge as a potential relief for train-pedestrian congestion, especially given ongoing city investments in the downtown and the riverfront.

She also was asked whether First Bridge could benefit from a Destination Iowa grant the city is pursuing.

"Because this is not a 'city' project, most of the questions are not mine to answer," Spiegel replied.

But the City Council's resolution in support of First Bridge lays out the city's role in the project, including its obligation to supply the bridge's landing in the city-owned River Heritage Park. It also specifically refers to the fact a successful grant application would require the city's commitment as "a project partner."

Asked whether the City Council will vote to extend their resolution in support of First Bridge, including the funding and start-date deadlines, Spiegel did not reply.

However, 8th Ward Alderman Judith Lee said, "That question has not been asked" of the council.

She said she had made her support of First Bridge clear, speaking in favor of the project at City Council meetings and pointing out the necessity of a safe River Drive crossing.

"First Bridge would be a great way to get us across, and it's historic," she said. "I have brought up how dangerous it is to get across River Drive."

Though Wine said she was hopeful the city's help with state transportation and tourism grants would help supply the necessary funding, city officials have this week declined to say whether they intend to include First Bridge in any grant requests.

Despite the city-imposed December deadline for River Action to have its funding in place, Community and Economic Development Director Bruce Berger said Friday: "I don’t know that there is anything in the next (grant) cycle, but presumably council will need to consider what to include in an upcoming cycle, regarding Destination Iowa.

"I don’t think any decisions have been made at this point."