Davenport asks court to resolve Civil Rights Commission membership dispute

Davenport and Mayor Mike Matson have filed a petition in Scott County District Court for declaratory judgment against four former members of the Davenport Civil Rights Commission.

The city also asks for a temporary injunction prohibiting the four — Susan Greenwalt, Nicole Bribriesco-Ledger, Clyde Mayfield and Helen Roberson — from acting as commissioners.

The filings are an attempt to end the yearlong membership controversy on the commission, which has gridlocked the all-volunteer board even as the work of the permanent Civil Rights office continues.

"Defendants have disrupted the meetings of the legitimate DCRC commissioners and its business by siting [sic] at the commission's meeting table acting as if they are commissioners are claiming to those persons with business before the DCRC and to the public that they are, in fact, the commissioners, all without any legal authority to do so," the petition states.

The petition states that the "duly appointed and lawfully acting commissioners" are Janelle Swanberg, Henry Karp, Richard Pokora, Lee Gaston and Ruby Mateos.