Davenport asks court to resolve Civil Rights Commission membership dispute

Davenport and Mayor Mike Matson have filed a petition in Scott County District Court for declaratory judgment against four former members of the Davenport Civil Rights Commission.
The city also asks for a temporary injunction prohibiting the four — Susan Greenwalt, Nicole Bribriesco-Ledger, Clyde Mayfield and Helen Roberson — from acting as commissioners.
The filings are an attempt to end the yearlong membership controversy on the commission, which has gridlocked the all-volunteer board even as the work of the permanent Civil Rights office continues.
"Defendants have disrupted the meetings of the legitimate DCRC commissioners and its business by siting [sic] at the commission's meeting table acting as if they are commissioners are claiming to those persons with business before the DCRC and to the public that they are, in fact, the commissioners, all without any legal authority to do so," the petition states.
You have free articles remaining.
The petition states that the "duly appointed and lawfully acting commissioners" are Janelle Swanberg, Henry Karp, Richard Pokora, Lee Gaston and Ruby Mateos.
A last-ditch mediation effort led by a Department of Justice mediator appeared to have failed after several current and former commissioners rejected a proposed compromise. A consensus has been reached that the controversy should be resolved by a judge in court.
The petition states, "This is a matter of great public importance because the democratically elected mayor has the right to appoint whomever he chooses as a DCRC commissioner, subject to city council confirmation, and the defendants are defying the rights of the democratically elected public officials to appoint whomever they choose.
"This Court should declare that only the legally appointed and duly confirmed and authorized commissioners are empowered to act for DCRC and that the defendants have no legal authority to act as, or to continue to hold themselves out as, commissioners of the DCRC."
On the matter of Bribriesco-Ledger, who has challenged in court her April 2019 removal, the petition says, "Her term as a commissioner naturally expired on November 30, 2019. Therefore, regardless of the outcome of the litigation regarding her removal, she was not reappointed when her term expired on November 30, 2019, and she would have left office at that time."
This story will be updated.
Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times.