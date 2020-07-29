Davenport, Bettendorf buses resume fare collection

Davenport CitiBus and Bettendorf Transit will resume fare collection on Monday, August 3.

Certain social distancing precautions will remain in place in an on-going effort to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, according to a news release from Davenport Public Works.

The Davenport Ground Transportation Center will not re-open earlier than Sept. 7. Reopening will occur when local cases of COVID-19 show a steady and sustained decline.

Riders should continue to use the bus stops staged on 2nd Street until further notice.

Davenport CitiBus will continue limiting the maximum number of passengers on a bus to one person per row per side. That is approximately 12 to 14 people on the bus at one time.

If a bus passes you at a stop, it is because the maximum number of riders has been reached. You will need to wait for the next bus in this case.

Riders are encouraged to wear cloth face masks or coverings. According to the CDC, using a mask or simple cloth face covering can help slow the spread of COVID-19.

While cloth face coverings, or masks, are not required, this could change if concern over exposure while riding the bus increases.