Davenport, Bettendorf fitness centers will open Monday, with limitations

Although Gov. Kim Reynolds' most recent orders regarding the COVID-19 pandemic allowed fitness centers to reopen on Friday, most were delaying the opening to Monday, with multiple changes.
Bettendorf Life Fitness Center, 2222 Middle Road: Guests will be asked to use hand sanitizer upon entering; staff will be wearing face coverings.
Equipment has been spaced to allow for safe social distancing and those pieces that could not be moved a safe distance will be off-limits.
There will be no access to showers, saunas or the indoor pool, and there will be no rentals, pickup basketball, or group programming of any kind.
Fitness classes limited to 10 participants or less are scheduled to begin on May 26.
Personal training may resume. Pickleball play will be allowed on a reservation basis-only for members. With tennis, only one parent will be allowed to stay with their child.
Hours will be the same as they were before closure, with a switch to summer hours on May 26.
Planet Fitness, 2144 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport: Will open on Monday. Equipment has been roped off for social distancing.
Scott County YMCA: Locations will open Monday on a limited basis in Bettendorf, downtown Davenport, North High School, West High School and the Utica Y in Davenport.
Pools will not be open and there will be no group exercise classes. Equipment has been moved around for safe distancing.
Staff members have been trained in safety procedures, they will be wearing face coverings and there will be Plexiglass shields at the desks, Frank Klipsch, of the Y communications staff, said.
Check the Y website for updates and changes.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.