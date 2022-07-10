Davenport bio blitz records 566 species

A total of 566 different species of plants, animals and fungi were identified during the recent 24-hour bio blitz of Davenport’s Sunderbruch Park and Fairmount Cemetery, according to Brian Ritter, executive director of Nahant Marsh, Davenport.

The June 24-25 blitz — open to the public as a way to learn more about nature — was sponsored by Bi-CAN, the Bi-State Conservation Action Network, of which Nahant is a member.

“Events like bio blitzes are critical for identifying both rare and common species in the area and will hopefully allow us to better protect these species and their habitat,” Ritter said in a news release. “As our natural world continues to shrink and decline, the race to catalog species grows ever more important. If you don’t know what you have, you won’t know what you’re losing.”

Here is the breakdown of what was found:

Plants, 310

Birds, 83

Invertebrates, 81

Fungi, bryophytes, 67

Mammals, 13

Fish, 6

Reptiles, amphibians, 6

Notable species included an Acadian flycatcher bird, a Michigan lily and an American mink, Ritter said.

Recent bio blitzes have been held in the area since 2013, but citizen scientists have been at work since 1846 when a young doctor named Charles Perry moved to Davenport and began documenting plants, Ritter said.

Perry’s work, followed by other botanists in the 1890s and 1950s provide a critical record for what native plants once existed in the area and for what has been lost.

Prairie chickens, passenger pigeons, Mead’s milkweed and fringed prairie orchids are just a few examples of what were once found here and are now absent, largely because of habitat loss, overhunting and invasive species, Ritter said.

The most species found in a current bio blitz was 856 in 2017 at Loud Thunder Forest Preserve and Martin Conservation Area, rural Illinois City.