Time begins to move slowly when plopped in what looks like the tiny, silent prison cell where anti-apartheid hero Nelson Mandela lived for 27 years.
When the door finally unlocks, a message appears on the screen telling the user, "It's been 27 seconds."
It’s no surprise to Daniel Coyle that, while experiencing it in virtual reality, or VR, that those 27 seconds feel very slow.
That’s how Coyle and other developers at Victory VR, a Davenport-based company, designed the scene, which is part of a VR experience titled, "Walking in Mandela’s Footsteps."
“It’s a very powerful moment,” Coyle said. “To have to be in there, you just think, ‘Wow, he was there for a very long time.' And that was just one part of his life.”
"Walking in Mandela’s Footsteps,” released Wednesday on the 100th birthday of the late South African president, offers users interactive — and immersive — glimpses into several moments and locations from Mandela’s life.
Along with the VR replica of the prison cell on Robben Island where Mandela lived, users can experience Mandela’s childhood bedroom and the Liliesleaf, the site in northern Johannesburg, South Africa, that served as the secret headquarters of the African National Congress. It’s also where African National Congress leaders were arrested on July 11, 1963, in the government's battle against the anti-apartheid movement.
The scenes look very much like the real thing, according to Coyle, thanks to Victory VR’s collaboration with Liliesleaf, the South African heritage site, and IQbusiness, a consulting firm based in South Africa.
“You’re able to travel back in time and visit these significant moments from his life,” Coyle said. “And you learn a lot.”
Learning is the main mission behind Victory VR, according to CEO Steve Grubbs.
"It's interesting to better understand Mandela’s journey, from being a radical youth to peacemaker," Grubbs said. "Other than actually being in South Africa, there is probably no other way to experience that fully than with virtual reality.”
The Mandela VR tour marks the first history-based project released by Victory VR, which has primarily focused on science-themed educational experiences.
"It's an opportunity to go beyond science," Grubbs said, adding that Victory VR will be looking to develop experiences in a variety of subjects in the future.
And it helps, he said, that experiencing virtual reality is becoming more affordable. Wednesday's release coincided with the recent launch of the Oculus Go, an all-in-one virtual reality headset that costs $200.
"Walking in Mandela’s Footsteps," is available for $1.99 at oculus.com.
For Grubbs, the VR scenes calls to mind something his father, a former history teacher in Davenport, often quoted: "Those who forget the past are condemned to repeat it."
"A lot of young people may not know the whole history of Nelson Mandela," Grubbs said. "This offers a great historic lesson and it also brings his story to life."