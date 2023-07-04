Davenport boxer Antwun Echols, a world middleweight contender in the 1990s and early 2000s, has died.

Echols, who was known as “Kid Dynamite" because of his powerful punch, died Sunday in Davenport at the age of 51, according to his former trainer, Leonard Overstreet Sr.

“He had the hardest punch,” Overstreet said of Echols’ ability to hit.

“Antwun and I go way back," Overstreet said. “We were childhood friends. I started working with Antwun when he was an amateur at the Davenport Boxing Club.”

The Davenport Boxing Club was started in 1968 by Alvino Pena and is now run by his son Patrick.

When Echols started, he had talent but had not yet developed and got knocked around a bit, Overstreet said.

“I worked with him, and once Antwun got himself together he beat everybody in the gym,” Overstreet said.

“His hit was like a mule kick," Overstreet said.

Patrick Pena, who stopped boxing in 1989, would still go to his father’s gym to spar with people to stay in shape. Among those sparring partners were Echols and Overstreet.

“I saw Antwun boxing, and I sparred with him and I thought, ‘This dude hits hard,’ ” Pena said. “The power he had was tremendous. He had heavy hands.”

Pena said Echols fought as a middleweight, which is 160 pounds. But Pena thinks Echols would have been nearly unstoppable at a lighter weight given the power of his punch.

“It’s too bad he didn’t go down a weight in boxing,” Pena said.

That would have put Echols in the junior middleweight class at 154 pounds.

“If he could have gotten down to 154 he would have been the hardest-hitting junior weight,” Pena said.

Pena said Echols had been living in Florida and had plans to open his own gym.

Although no official cause of death has been released, both Overstreet and Pena said Echols suffered from diabetes.

Echols was born in Memphis, Tennessee, on Dec. 4, 1971.

Echols finished his career 32-22-4, according to boxrec.com, but many of those losses came at the end. He lost his last 10 fights and 15 of the last 16.

He won 13 in a row early in his career and was 22-1-1 when he faced Bernard Hopkins for the IBF world middleweight championship on Dec. 12, 1999. He lost a unanimous decision. He fought Hopkins for the same title a year later (on Dec. 1, 2000) and got knocked out.

His last fight was against Lamar Russ on April 30, 2016. Echols lost in a knockout, according to boxrec.com.

Echols’ last victory was a 2010 fight against Davenport’s Fred Thomas in Milwaukee.

There has been no word yet on services.

Correction: Echols was 51 when he died. This article has been updated with his correct age.

People enjoy the activities and fireworks at the Red, White and Boom 070323-qc-nws-boom-139a.JPG Bring on the booms! 070323-qc-nws-boom-047a.JPG 070323-qc-nws-boom-315a.JPG 070323-qc-nws-boom-246a.JPG 070323-qc-nws-boom-099a.JPG 070323-qc-nws-boom-040a.JPG 070323-qc-nws-boom-282a.JPG 070323-qc-nws-boom-060a.JPG