Patrick Pena, who stopped boxing in 1989, would still go to his father’s gym to spar with people to stay in shape. Among those sparring partners were Echols and Overstreet.
“I saw Antwun boxing and I sparred with him and I thought, ‘This dude hits hard,’” Pena said. “The power he had was tremendous. He had heavy hands.”
Pena said Echols fought as a middleweight, which is 160 pounds. But Pena thinks Echols would have been nearly unstoppable at a lighter weight given the power of his punch.
“It’s too bad he didn’t go down a weight in boxing,” Pena said.
That would have put Echols in the junior middleweight class at 154 pounds.
“If he could have gotten down to 154 he would have been the hardest hitting junior weight,” Pena said.
Pena said that Echols had been living in Florida and had plans to open his own gym.
Although no official cause of death has been released, both Overstreet and Pena said that Echols suffered from diabetes.
Echols was born in Memphis, Tennessee, on Dec. 4, 1971.
Echols finished his career 32-22-4, according to boxrec.com, but many of those losses came at the end. He lost his last 10 fights and 15 of the last 16.
He won 13 in a row early in his career and was 22-1-1 when he faced Bernard Hopkins for the IBF world middleweight championship on Dec. 12, 1999. He lost a unanimous decision. He fought Hopkins for the same title a year later (on Dec. 1, 2000) and got knocked out.
His last fight was against Lamar Russ on April 30, 2016. Echols lost in a knock out, according to boxrec.com.
Echols’ last victory was a 2010 fight against Davenport’s Fred Thomas in Milwaukee.
There has been no word yet on services.
