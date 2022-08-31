Davenport breaks ground on new fire station No. 3

Construction is starting on the new fire station in northern Davenport.

Davenport's city leaders and fire officials praised the new location and design Fire Station No. 3, to be located between North Brady Street and Welcome Way at 42nd Street, in a ground breaking ceremony on Wednesday.

Construction crews will begin clearing the grass and pavement starting as early as next week, said Assistant City Public Works Director Clay Merritt. Later this fall, residents will likely start seeing the $10.7 million structure go up. By spring, Merritt said, crews will focus on the interior construction.

"Hopefully sometime next fall we're all standing here for a great ribbon-cutting ceremony," Merritt said.

Merritt said the construction bid came in nearly $2 million more than what the city was expecting. The last estimate before receiving bids back was $8.8 million. The winning bid from Tricon Construction came back at $10.7 million.

The city contracted OPM Architects of Cedar Rapids for architecture and engineering for close to $670,000.

David Sorg, principal with OPN Architects of Cedar Rapids, said the first priority in designing the building was to reduce response times. Second in mind was firefighter wellness and safety, which includes zones separated by airlock vestibules so chemicals used in fire fighting don't spread to community and living areas. It also allows daylight into the building, which Sorg said would be "critical for the firefighters' well-being." Also, it will feature a 60-person community room.

The fire department has outgrown the current location of Davenport Fire Station No. 3, said Fire Chief Mike Carlston, which was built 60 years ago. Since then a study recommended Davenport move the location out of the Duck Creek flood zone.

James Woods, the new captain for the station, said he's looking forward to being able to easily exit to go either north or south. In the current location, fire apparatus can only exit onto a south-bound one-way. If the light malfunctions or traffic is blocking their way north, he said they have to take an alternate route which can delay them by critical minutes.

"Our apparatus is much larger than what it was before, so it's tough to get the apparatus in and out of the building," Woods said. "A lot of the public knows that when we leave Station 3, we have to go north on Welcome Way..This new station is going to be crucial. It's going to give us access to the south and to the north."