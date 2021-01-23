Davenport budget proposal includes millions more for street, sewer repairs in 2022

Overall, the proposed budget includes more than $47 million in capital projects funded through a mix of city borrowing; tax revenue; city water, sewer and solid waste collection fees; grants and partnerships.

Under the proposal, the city would spend about $15.4 million on street repairs and about $18.2 million on improvements to the city's sewer collection system.

Other budget highlights include:

$1 million for the continuation of the city's Davenport DREAM Project. Rolled out in 2019, the neighborhood restoration project provides eligible homeowners in the city's older, historic neighborhoods up to $20,000 for exterior home restoration projects and to fix outstanding code violations.

"Anecdotally, all of the feedback we have gotten from those who were selected and their neighbors ... is it's not just one house on the street that ends up being improved," City Administrator Corri Spiegel said. "Right now, in my opinion, it's too early to say" definitively what measurable outcomes have been from the city's investment, but "we are supporting reinvestment in our heritage neighborhoods and that is having a visible ... improvement."

$5.7 million for the continued reconstruction and widening of 53rd Street, from Eastern Avenue to Elmore Circle, with most of it ($3.7 million) covered by a federal grant. Another $2 million of work in planned in fiscal year 2023.

$300,000 as part of an overall $9.5 million project spread out over the next three fiscal years and funded with a $7.3 million federal grant for the rehabilitation of 3rd and 4th streets from Telegraph Road to Harrison Street.

$800,000 for construction of a riverwalk connection and riverfront outlook, as well as site work for future expansion of the memorial plaza, at Veterans Memorial Park

$400,000 to a design an estimated $4.4 million fire station on land purchased by the city last year at the intersection of East 42nd Street and Welcome way. Constriction is scheduled in fiscal years 2023 and 2024. The new station would replace the existing fire station at the intersection of 35th and Harrison streets to improve response times, according to city staff.

$850,000 to begin implementation of findings from the city’s ongoing flood study. Cedar Rapids consulting firm H.R. Green, Inc. has been working since the spring of 2020 to determine how best to handle the city's riverfront and implement mitigation strategies to protect properties and prevent another downtown flood. City staff anticipate the firm will have a full report and recommendations to present the Davenport City Council this fall.

"I like to remind people that this is a very long process," Alderman Kyle Gripp, at-large, said. "Cedar Rapids had their major flood in 2008. They began building their flood protection system in 2018. It took them a decade to do the study, find the money and implement it. ... But, this is the first step in the right direction of saying, 'We're are going to have a comprehensive flood plan. It's going to encompass our entire riverfront ... and we're committing money to it now, understanding that other government entities are also going to have to commit to it."

Alderman Matt Dohrmann, Ward 5, raised concerns that the proposed budget "once again" does not include funding for planned improvements for Christie Street and the Village of East Davenport, instead pushing them out another year.

"And it seems to be traveling the wrong way in the capital (projects budget)," Dohrmann said. "I don't want us to lose focus on the East Village. Downtown, and now the Hilltop, have been getting a lot of focus, and I want to make sure we continue to gain our successes that we have down there. And, particularly, Christie Street would be a great venue spot."

Gripp responded the council "is very serious about being there to support" the East Village, "but we need to ensure we know where they want to go" in terms of improvements to the area "for us to do that."

Both aldermen also expressed "serious concerns" about a lack items in the budget to redevelop the city-owned Annie Wittenmyer complex at 2800 Eastern Ave, which is leased mostly to Family Resources Inc.

"Because it is an old, quickly depreciating asset that if we don't start taking action fairly soon is going to become more and more expensive, and maybe becomes unsavable at a certain point," Gripp said.