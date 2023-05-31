Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Elizabeth Pruitt came to Davenport to start a career. Now she's starting over.

A photography intern for the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus, Pruitt was looking forward to spending her summer in Iowa. She graduated from the University of Missouri three weeks prior and picked out what she thought was a nice apartment in downtown Davenport.

Less than 24 hours after she moved in, part of her apartment building at 324 Main Street crashed to the ground.

Originally from Lebanon, Mo., Pruitt found the apartment online. She heard that downtown Davenport apartments were being built and refurbished, and she felt reassured after seeing the listing.

"The pictures online of the apartment looked amazing," she said.

Pruitt set up a video call with someone from the apartment company, but there was a twist. She applied for an apartment on the third floor, but the agent was showing her a different unit. She brushed it off and didn't think anything more of it until she moved in on Saturday to Apt. 201.

"The pictures online were not my apartment. The video call was not my apartment," she said. "So I had not officially seen my apartment until I moved in on Saturday, the 27th."

It felt strange but not strange enough to walk away. Instead, she was focused on making sure she had everything she needed since she would be so far from home. In college, she was two hours away. Davenport is three times the distance.

"Moving to a different state was a little bit more emotional for me, because I have barely been out of the state," she said. "I just went out of the country in January for the very first time."

Saturday morning her family packed up all of her belongings to make the six-hour drive to Davenport. On the way, her mom's car broke down — the first sign of trouble.

They made it to Davenport at about 5 p.m. Her initial reaction to seeing the building was that nothing appeared unusual. It looked like other historic downtown apartment buildings.

"It seemed fine. Looking at downtown, it's very similar to downtown St. Louis, and I'm used to that," Pruitt said. "The building didn't have any outside, visual problems."

But there was one early problem — she had no way to get inside. For an hour, Pruitt and her grandmother sat in the car, waiting for property management to arrive. Seeing the amount of people walking near the building started to raise a concern about the safety of the area but nothing too sinister.

When the management-office worker let her in, Pruitt expected the lobby to look similar to the photos she had seen: brand new, clean and updated. But that wasn't the case.

"The first thing I notice when I walk in the building is how gross it is, how unclean it is. And I don't mean it hasn't been cleaned in a month. It truly seems like it hasn't been cleaned in years," she said.

In the center of the lobby was a fountain that was covered in layers of grime. The floor had mysterious stains, and the lighting was dim. She instantly got the impression the building was not well kept.

By midnight, Pruitt and her family were bringing in all of her belongings. Of the two elevators in the building, only one worked. And that wasn't the only problem.

"The elevator has carpet, and it's disgusting. The entire elevator I felt dirty in," she said. "You could tell it was damaged. There were stains, and there was trash in the corner room where the elevator is."

Despite the bad initial reaction, Pruitt decided to see it through. When she got to the second floor, she noticed all doors had a silver knocker on them, except hers. And her door was missing something else, too.

"I didn't notice it at first, but my door doesn't have a working peep hole. There's a hole in the door where it should be, and they've covered it on the apartment side of the door," she said. "It seems like they put a layer of mesh fabric and painted over it."

Next, she tried to open the door, but it was stuck. The employee with her helped pushed the door open enough to allow them both to squeeze through. Once inside, they found the accordion doors from the hall closet were blocking the door.

The employee had to break the closet door in order to open the front door. The other closet door was not on its track but resting against the wall. Pruitt was promised maintenance would fix it on Tuesday.

"So then we go through, and I notice that the floors boards, wood vinyl, are curling up and you can see the dirt on the floor," she said. "But there were new appliances, the bedroom was pretty big and the bathroom (fixtures) were new."

Further into the apartment, she noticed she had four windows from which she could see the Davenport Public Library. But, there were no screens in any windows, and she wasn't sure they would open. She didn't try but was told they would be fixed too.

Pruitt was gritting her teeth and bearing it, but her family was not impressed. Her mom encouraged her and her cat, Lulu, to move back home.

"I think I was also kind of feeling that way," she said.

By Sunday, the feeling intensified. Pruitt discovered the deadbolt on her apartment door was loose and there was a 1-inch gap at the bottom of the door. She bought a draft guard and security bar as precautions.

Back downstairs, she discovered the building was not as secure as she was told. While the front door required a key fob to open, an alley door had been propped open. Another door that was to separate the business and residential units also was unlocked.

By late Sunday afternoon, Pruitt's family headed back to Missouri, and she started to unpack. At about 3:30 p.m., with all of her belongings safely inside, she said goodbye to her cat and left.

"I unpacked everything before I left to go to Target to get a few things and to HyVee for groceries," she said.

At about 7 p.m., she was coming down Harrison Street when she saw police lights. Initially, she figured something minor happened, considering she was in downtown. Eventually she was able to make her way to a parking lot and noticed crowds of people gathering near 4th and Harrison, but she couldn't tell what was going on.

As she rounded the corner, though, she saw what everyone was looking at. The middle of the building, on the side opposite her new apartment, had collapsed to the ground.

"I said, 'That's my building.' And I just break down. I rushed to the cop that's near me, and I'm trying to get information and he doesn't tell my anything. He just tells me a building collapsed," she said. "I tell him, 'That's my apartment. My stuff's inside. My cat's inside.' And he just says, 'Well I can't let you in. Nobody's going in.'"

A bystander tried to console her as Pruitt called her mom.

"I'm just yelling at them, 'Look at the phone! Look at the phone!'" she said of sending photos of the fallen building to her family on the road. They turned around and headed back for Davenport.

Pruitt made her way to St. Anthony's Church, where the Red Cross set up a triage center.

They took her name, phone number and offered her food and water. New co-workers called and took her to one of their apartments. At about 11:30 p.m., her family was back. Reality was setting in.

"I didn't care about my stuff. I only cared about my cat," Pruitt said. "I was still in shock. I think I'm still kind of in shock."

Monday afternoon, Pruitt and her family went back downtown. Not much had changed on the front of the building, which faces Main Street. The curtains she put up had fallen, and she could see the box of new pots and pans she'd left on a table.

After two hours of looking, there was no sign of Lulu the cat. Pruitt said she began to accept that she may never see her again. She wasn't sure she wanted to stay.

"I was fully contemplating on whether or not I should go home," she said.

But she instead went for a tour of the newsroom at the Quad-City Times. She met new co-workers, saw her workspace and the layout and felt better about sticking around.

"After the tour, I liked it here. I think I'll do well here," she said. "Then we went and toured apartments yesterday, and I think that's what solidified it."

Pruitt decided she would try to move forward without any of her belongings. Her clothes, utensils, trinkets she picked up from traveling, laptop, furniture — nearly every item she owned — was gone. No one is allowed back in the building.

On Tuesday, another turn of events: Pets were being rescued from the partially collapsed building. The same new co-worker who looked out for her after the collapse now had news on Lulu. A text confirmation from the Scott County Humane Society followed within minutes.

"All I read was, 'We have Lulu,' and I cried," Pruitt said.

Wednesday morning, she continued to process the events of the past several days as she started her photo-journalism internship. Knowing she won't get her things back is still unsettling, but the safety of others is her chief concern.

"I still think it's good that they're going to tear it down, because it is structurally unsafe, obviously, but there are people in there," Pruitt said. "My stuff is just stuff. There are memories with it, but most of that I can get back."

Building collapse day 3