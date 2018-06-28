When the Flood of 1993 hit businesses on River Drive in Davenport, they had little time to sit and stew if they wanted to survive the summer.
“The water came up so fast,” said Larry Wakeland, who managed ABC Supply Co. Inc. “It took everybody by surprise.”
Wakeland and his team of a dozen-plus employees hurriedly moved their warehouse and office at 1607 W. River Drive to a temporary location three blocks away at 110 N. Division Street. Although they protected their main showroom with sandbags, the wholesale building supply company lost close to $500,000 in stock to the rising Mississippi River. But they dug in, saving and selling what they could.
“You do what you gotta do to take care of your customers and your business,” Wakeland said.
In high water, doing business required a boat. Commercial fisherman and former ABC customer Lornel "Sonny" Wheeler, who owned a Muscatine-based roofing business at the time, ferried loads of vinyl siding for his supplier in his 20-foot boat. "They waded through water in the warehouse to get to it," he said.
The ABC crew built an 8-foot-wide by 12-foot-long dock, fastening a plywood deck over pieces of scrap lumber, attached to Styrofoam floats. Using 8-foot-long wooden planks as oars, Wakeland, who created the design, paddled alongside his employees to haul materials between sites.
“I led by example,” he said. “It was our own little flotilla.”
Featuring a large ABC flag, it doubled as a floating advertisement.
Longtime employee Richard Walling recalled communicating with Wakeland and others through walkie-talkies.
“We’d tell them what we needed for orders, and they’d go get as much as they could out of the water,” he said. “It was a constant thing. We worked sunup to sundown for a long time.”
And it paid off. Their efforts resulted in "outstanding" sales during the natural disaster, Walling said.
Wakeland and three of his men were traveling north on S. Sturdevant Street near the City Cemetery when former Quad-City Times photographer Greg Boll caught them in action.
“I wasn’t looking for any publicity,” Wakeland said. “I just wanted to get things done.”
He later added an outboard motor to the craft to make more efficient deliveries. They also deployed a high-wheeled tractor with a boom lift called a “SkyTrak” to transport goods through the water to the temporary warehouse. The river crested at 22.63 feet on July 9, 1993, but the floodwaters “lingered for a long time,” said Wakeland.
They remained on Division for six months as their building on River Drive underwent major repairs.
Significant flooding in 1997 and 2001 forced ABC farther away from the water.
“It was time to say uncle,” said Wakeland, who retired in 2016 after 30 years with the national corporation. “Those were crazy times.”
Today, memories from the Flood of '93 live on through the photo of Wakeland and his determined shipmates, which adorns a wall at ABC's current home, 3810 W. River Drive.