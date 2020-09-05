Davenport business owner alleges unfair treatment in zoning change for liquor sales

The new zoning changes, Berkely said, were approved as a way "to enhance neighborhood compatibility," with the goal of reducing, over time, the prevalence of retail alcohol sales outlets along the Locust Street Corridor.

"It's a reconsideration to make areas more inline with the community," Berkley said. "There's more intensive zoning further east into the more urban corridor area. This is still a pretty rural (and residential) area. It's a marginalized area that city council finds to be a vulnerable population that they don't want to exacerbate any kind of activity."

Asked to elaborate, Berkley reference a nearby mobile home park, prevalence of rental units surrounding the business and proximity to Davenport West High School.

The business' current beer and wine license was grandfathered in when the city's new zoning code was adopted.

The new code restricted retail alcohol sales to commercial districts zoned C-2 and above, which is what the business is requesting.

The city's Plan and Zoning Commission recommended denial of the request at its Aug. 18 meeting.

Davenport City Council members discussed the request at its Committee of the Whole meeting earlier this week, and will vote on matter at its Sept. 9 regular meeting.