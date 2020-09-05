Davenport business owner alleges unfair treatment in zoning change for liquor sales

A Davenport convenience store owner wishing to expand his West Locust Street business to offer liquor sales alleges unfair treatment under new city zoning standards.
Davenport city officials intend to deny a rezoning request by the owner of a Shell gas station across from Emeis Park to allow expanded retail alcohol sales.
The business, West Locust Shell at 4425 W. Locust St., currently has a license to sell beer and wine, but wishes to expand sales to liquor.
The city’s new zoning code, adopted last year, resulted in large stretches of Locust Street being "downzoned" to reduce the prevalence of retail alcohol sales along the Locust Street corridor, said City Development and Planning Administrator Laura Berkley.
Pardeep Mann, co-owner of the West Locust Street Shell gas station and convenience store, argues the zoning change puts his business at a competitive disadvantage to others farther east on Locust Street that are allowed to sell liquor as they've been grandfathered in when the new zoning code was adopted.
"There’s another gas station next to me, and they have a liquor license," Mann said. "They have more to offer than us. They provide a one-stop shop, and as a result we’re losing sales. ... With the COVID pandemic sales are down. And it’s not easy to survive if we have not enough to offer to our customers. It should be an equal opportunity for everybody."
The new zoning changes, Berkely said, were approved as a way "to enhance neighborhood compatibility," with the goal of reducing, over time, the prevalence of retail alcohol sales outlets along the Locust Street Corridor.
"It's a reconsideration to make areas more inline with the community," Berkley said. "There's more intensive zoning further east into the more urban corridor area. This is still a pretty rural (and residential) area. It's a marginalized area that city council finds to be a vulnerable population that they don't want to exacerbate any kind of activity."
Asked to elaborate, Berkley reference a nearby mobile home park, prevalence of rental units surrounding the business and proximity to Davenport West High School.
The business' current beer and wine license was grandfathered in when the city's new zoning code was adopted.
The new code restricted retail alcohol sales to commercial districts zoned C-2 and above, which is what the business is requesting.
The city's Plan and Zoning Commission recommended denial of the request at its Aug. 18 meeting.
Davenport City Council members discussed the request at its Committee of the Whole meeting earlier this week, and will vote on matter at its Sept. 9 regular meeting.
"This is something we strategically tried to do in the last zoning update," At-large Alderman Kyle Gripp said. "Our tools in the state of Iowa to limit alcohol sales are very limited so this is one way we were able to get after. And, so far, the council has been fair in the way it has voted on items like this."
City officials have denied two previous rezoning request by business owners to allow expanded alcohol sales.
Council last year denied a similar request from a convenience store owner near 46th and Pine streets, Berkley said. And this past spring, the zoning commission denied a request from another convenience store owner near Iowa and Locust streets. The owner withdrew the rezoning request prior to reaching City Council.
City Council would need a super-majority three-fourths vote to approve the rezoning request from West Locust Shell.
