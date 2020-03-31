Davenport business owner provides sandwiches to firefighters as thank you for working pandemic

Jeremy Collins, owner of Signs Now Davenport, and a pair of Firehouse Subs employees, carry sandwiches into Collins’ van Tuesday in Davenport. Collins delivered 50 lunches to 7 different fire stations around Davenport as a thank you to the firefighters still working during the COVID-19 virus pandemic.
Jeremy Collins, owner of Signs Now Davenport, and a pair of Firehouse Subs employees, carry sandwiches into Collins’ van Tuesday in Davenport. Collins delivered 50 lunches to 7 different fire stations around Davenport as a thank you to the firefighters still working during the COVID-19 virus pandemic.
A Davenport firefighter unpacks sandwiches provided by Jeremy Collins, owner of Signs Now Davenport, and Firehouse Subs at Central Station Tuesday in Davenport. Collins delivered 50 lunches to 7 different fire stations around Davenport as a thank you to the firefighters still working during the COVID-19 virus pandemic.
Jeremy Collins, owner of Signs Now Davenport, and Ben Bushā, a graphic designer at Signs Now, carry sandwiches into Collins’ van Tuesday, March 30, 2020, in Davenport. Collins delivered 50 lunches to 7 different fire stations around Davenport as a thank you to the firefighters still working during the COVID-19 virus pandemic.
Davenport firefighters unpack sandwiches provided by Jeremy Collins, owner of Signs Now Davenport, and Firehouse Subs at Central Station Tuesday, March 30, 2020, in Davenport. Collins delivered 50 lunches to 7 different fire stations around Davenport as a thank you to the firefighters still working during the COVID-19 virus pandemic.
Jeremy Collins, owner of Signs Now Davenport, delivers sandwiches to Davenport firefighter Mike Cress at Fire Station No. 6 Tuesday, March 30, 2020, in Davenport. Collins delivered 50 lunches to 7 different fire stations around Davenport as a thank you to the firefighters still working during the COVID-19 virus pandemic.
Jeremy Collins, owner of Signs Now Davenport, and Lt. Ryan Johnson bump elbows after Collins delivered Firehouse Subs sandwiches for the firefighters at Station No. 7 Tuesday, March 30, 2020, in Davenport. Collins delivered 50 lunches to 7 different fire stations around Davenport as a thank you to the firefighters still working during the COVID-19 virus pandemic.
Jeremy Collins, owner of Signs Now Davenport, wears a pair of gloves as he delivers sandwiches from Firehouse Subs to firefighters at Station No. 7 Tuesday, March 30, 2020, in Davenport. Collins delivered 50 lunches to 7 different fire stations around Davenport as a thank you to the firefighters still working during the COVID-19 virus pandemic.
Firefighters carry lunches provided by Jeremy Collins, owner of Signs Now Davenport, and Firehouse Subs up to the kitchen at Central Station Tuesday, March 30, 2020, in Davenport. Collins delivered 50 lunches to 7 different fire stations around Davenport as a thank you to the firefighters still working during the COVID-19 virus pandemic.
Jeremy Collins, owner of Signs Now Davenport, delivers Firehouse Subs sandwiches to Davenport firefighter Mike Cress at Fire Station No. 6 Tuesday, March 30, 2020, in Davenport. Collins delivered 50 lunches to 7 different fire stations around Davenport as a thank you to the firefighters still working during the COVID-19 virus pandemic.
As people stay hunkered down worried about the COVID-19 virus, Jeremy Collins, owner of Signs Now Davenport, wanted to do something for some of the front-line people whose jobs go on regardless.
So on Tuesday, Collins purchased 50 box lunches from Firehouse Subs, with a discount thrown in by the restaurant, and took them to all seven Davenport fire stations for those on duty.
There are three shifts, A shift, B shift and C shift. Firefighters work 24 hours on and 48 hours off. So Collins had to determine how many people were working.
"There are people out there each day, doctors, nurses, firefighters, police, who are putting themselves in harm's way," Collins said. "We just wanted to show some appreciation for what these people are doing.
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
"Think about the firefighter, the EMT, the police officer," he said. "They have no idea what they're going into when a person calls for help. But they go in and helps that person who needs their services, regardless."
Collins said he doesn't want people to forget about the human side in all of this.
It is understandable people are afraid, he said. But it also seems that some people are forgetting human compassion.
"I get where we're practicing social distancing," Collins said. But a person who becomes seriously ill with any disease doesn't want to be alone, especially when they need help. "You want a friend when something like this happens."