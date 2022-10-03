Davenport car dealership closes

The auto dealership off Interstate 80 in Davenport has closed.
Van Horn Alfa Romeo-Fiat of Davenport reportedly made last-minute notification of the closure Monday. Wisconsin-based Van Horn Automotive Group bought the dealership from the owners of Zimmerman Honda in the Quad-Cities in 2018.
It is located at 323 Research Parkway Drive and is indicated online as permanently closed.
"I had a service appointment at Van Horn Alfa Romeo. I received a text 30 minutes prior to the 9 a.m. appointment, saying they had closed their doors," customer Joe Knox said Monday. "I was in route from Sherrard when I received the text so did not see it. I was met with some rather unhappy employees."
A spokesperson for Van Horn Auto was not available Monday to comment on the closure.
The website for the Davenport dealership no longer was active Monday morning.
Zimmerman bought the former D&D Fiat in 2016. The dealership was built in 2004 and first appeared in the market as D&D Hummer.
Scott County property records indicate Van Horn bought the property for $1.5 million in 2018, which was the same price it sold for in 2016.