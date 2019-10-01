Catholic church leaders, including Bishop Thomas Zinkula of the Diocese of Davenport, mixed coffee with climate change Monday, underlining the urgency for action to reduce carbon emissions.
The occasion was a prayer breakfast at St. Ambrose University, Davenport, convened by Zinkula and organized by In Solidarity, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit group that seeks to amplify the Catholic voice for justice.
The role of business in promoting sustainability was a key topic, addressed by Mark Zinkula, the bishop's brother, who recently retired as CEO of Legal & General Investment Management in London.
Because climate change threatens the ability to survive, an increasing number of businesses are adjusting their models away from the top priority of making as much money as possible and rewarding stockholders to considering all stakeholders, including employees, customers and the earth, he said.
"Protecting the planet and protecting their investments go hand in hand," he said of investor groups. "Climate is not a risk that can be hedged."
Overall, and especially in Europe and Japan, there is "positive momentum" toward reducing carbon emissions, Zinkula said. "We are seeing positive change. The problem is, it is a race against time."
Reducing carbon emissions is essential, most scientists say, to check the rise in global temperatures that already are causing the melting of sea ice and glaciers, the rising of ocean water and its temperature and wild fluctuations in weather.
Other speakers and key points:
• Marita Espina, dean of the College of Business at St. Ambrose: The way business is taught in school is shifting from the "business for profit only" model to "business for the greater good" model. But, "we basically have a decade to act," she said. "We are seeing change, but not fast enough."
• Lonnie Ellis, executive director for In Solidarity: Cited three large companies that have publicly voiced concerns about threats due to climate change.
Coca-Cola, he said, might not have access to enough clean water to make soda, Bank of America is concerned about customers defaulting on their mortgages as flood insurance becomes unaffordable and Nike worries about the effect of severe weather volatility on cotton-growing.
• Matt Russell, of Iowa Interfaith Power and Light: Farmers can make changes in their conservation practices, and they can do so quickly, especially with financial incentives. But rapid change would be disruptive to global agribusiness that can't adapt so quickly, so "they're using their market power to slow the change," he said.
Iowa Interfaith is a nonprofit organization that urges people of faith and conscience to take bold action on climate change.
• Sister Johanna Rickl, vice president of the Congregation of the Humility of Mary, Davenport: "We will flourish together or perish together," she said, adding that it is "folly" to think that one species can do well while others decline because we are all interconnected elements of one creation.
She urged personal responsibility (solar panels on one's house, for example) and advocacy.
• Bishop Zinkula: Care for creation is a moral issue because the poor and vulnerable suffer most in the degradation of the natural world.
During 2020, the church worldwide will focus on "Care for Creation," coinciding with the 5th anniversary of Pope Francis' encyclical Laudato Si', or 'on care of our common home,' as well as the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, he said.
During the year, there will be an examination of what people can do in their personal lives and their home communities as well as what the church can do within its buildings to make them more sustainable.
The bishop called Monday's discussion as a "starting point."
• The Rev. Bud Grant, professor of environmental theology at St. Ambrose: While the pope's encyclical is often described as a treatise on climate change, it really is about a break in relationships that hold us together, including relationships with each other and the earth.
"It's going to take suffering in order to heal those relationships," Grant said. By that, he means a decline in our standard of living. But at the same time, he said, the quality of our relationships will improve.
He isn't sure this will happen, though. "I am not optimistic that we will do what needs to be done in the time we have."