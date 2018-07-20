Cedar County has been designated an Iowa Great Place, and Davenport has been redesignated as such, making both communities eligible for funding for certain improvement projects.
The designation is a program of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, which awards grants from an annual legislative appropriation to the Rebuild Iowa Infrastructure Fund, according to a news release. Iowa currently has 45 Great Places with 13 projects in progress. The average Great Places grant award from 2014 to 2018 was $204,000.
Davenport previously received Great Place designation in 2007 as Iowa's Front Porch, and received $556,000 in grants, Steve Ahrens, executive officer of the Riverfront Improvement Commission, said.
That included $286,000 for the Centennial Park active recreation corridor, including basketball courts; $100,000 for the Centennial Park sprayground; $100,000 for the West River Drive medians with trees and flowers; and $70,000 for the LeClaire Park bandshell addition.
The current designation is for Main Street Landing on the Mississippi River.
That means the city could apply for grants to help with the next riverfront improvement, such as the proposed arts project still in development, Ahrens said.
In Cedar County — bordering Scott on the west — two improvement projects could be the painting of colorful murals on town buildings or the building of recreational trails, said Jon Bell, president of the board of directors of the Cedar County Development Foundation as well as a member of the Cedar County Board of Supervisors.
Cedar County began planning to apply for Great Places designation in the fall of 2017, with meetings held in each of the county's towns — Tipton, Durant, West Branch, Bennett, Mechanicsville, Stanwood, Clarence and Lowden, he said.
"I attended all those meetings in every community and there was a lot of participation," Bell said. Many people came to offer ideas of what they would like to see happen to improve their towns, he said.
Two improvement ideas that consistently bubbled to the top were for the painting of vintage postcard-like murals on the sides downtown buildings, each reflecting something unique about that particular town, he said.
Tipton residents, for example, already have identified a spot they'd like to paint — an 1800s brick building currently housing the Among Friends gift shop, Bell said.
At present, the town's signature large bicycle — installed in 2008, the year RAGBRAI (the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa) streamed through town — stands at the side of the building. And at its concrete base are racks of regular-sized bicycles that can be picked up for free, used and returned.
Another common idea would be to improve, or begin, parks projects, he said. Recreational trails that "go somewhere" — connecting two or more towns — is a popular idea.
Now that the Great Place designation is in place, the county's various towns can decide on solid projects and compile actual applications.
"This sets us up for a lot of really cool things to happen," Bell said. "It is setting things up for the future."