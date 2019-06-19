The capstone for most high school students' careers is their graduation, but Peyton Reese missed hers, choosing a higher highlight, to reflect her passion for musical theater.
Instead of joining classmates June 2 at TaxSlayer Center, she was at the Des Moines Civic Center, among 500 teen performers across the state preparing for the June 3 Iowa High School Musical Theater Awards showcase. Presented by the Iowa High School Musical Theater Association, this year 77 schools took part, and Reese earned top honors with the "Triple Threat Award,” along with Cole Strelecki of West Des Moines Valley. The awards annually recognize a top male and female student.
Reese and Strelecki are in New York City this week, to represent Iowa at the National High School Musical Theatre Awards, known as the Jimmys. They join students from across the country for a week of private coaching, master classes and rehearsals with Broadway professionals.
Their experience will culminate with a final performance Monday, June 24, at the Minskoff Theatre, home to Disney’s “The Lion King” on Broadway.
During a brief break Tuesday at New York University, Reese said performing at the Iowa awards was wonderful.
“I really enjoyed getting to create art with like-minded individuals. Winning was just the icing on the cake,” she said. “Hearing all my peers, as well as the audience, cheer for me made me feel so loved and appreciated, and made me realize my hard work had paid off. At the Jimmy Awards this week, I am working alongside 85 people to put together a showcase, which will be live-streamed.”
Seventy-three students in Des Moines auditioned for the Triple Threat Award, which honors singing, dancing and acting. The students were invited to audition based on the strength of their performances in their school musical production. Students spent May 31-June 2 at the Civic Center auditioning, rehearsing under Broadway veterans, and receiving private coaching from local university faculty.
The students working this week with Broadway pros will prepare for an audition Sunday, to determine the program and order for the June 24 gala, hosted by Ben Platt, Tony-winning star of “Dear Evan Hansen."
Presented by the Broadway League and named in honor of producer and theater owner James M. Nederlander (1922-2016), the ceremony marks the culmination of a record 43 regional competitions from across the U.S.
The Jimmy Award for Best Performance by an Actress and Best Performance by an Actor is given annually, chosen by a panel of industry experts.
Last year's Best Actor winner, Andrew Barth Feldman, 16, later made his Broadway debut Jan. 30 in the role originated by Platt.
Peyton Reese was recognized for her Davenport Central role as Veronica Sawyer in “Heathers: The Musical” (high-school edition) this past April. Her encore performance at the June 3 showcase was “Lost in The Brass” from “Band Geeks.”
“This was an experience of a lifetime; this is a big deal for them,” said Davenport Central director Thea IntVeld, who also directed Reese as the female leads for “Beauty and the Beast” and “Next to Normal.” Before the June 3 awards, the Iowa theater association honored her for Outstanding Performance in a Principal Role.
“She's always been very strong vocally, but confidence was something she had to grow,” IntVeld said. “She just needed to grow in the acting side of it. That came with practice, lots of different shows.”
Reese was the 20-2019 treasurer for her school's Blue Devil Productions, which she was involved with since freshman year, when she played Lou Ann in “Hairspray.”
Though she had to pick up her diploma later at school, and commencement was hard to miss, Reese said while at the awards, "I knew I made the right decision. These types of events teach you so much, and I would not have traded this experience for the world."
"I feel so at home on the stage and I love getting to feel myself grow every time I perform," she said.
The Jimmy Awards can be streamed at jimmyawards.com/live.