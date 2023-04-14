In the 17th volume of "The Atlas," created by the Midwest Writing Center, Lola Nakashima-Brooke has four poems published. They touch on themes of family, of violence, of anxiety, exhaustion and adrenaline.

Her last poem in the volume, titled "392 Caffe, Downtown Davenport, Sunday Morning," describes some of the people she's seen at the coffee shop and wonders at the lives they lead that she'll never know about.

"I feel like it's the same way that artists paint what they see, writers write what you see," Nakashima-Brooke said. "It's not always your personal experience, but it's what you see happening to others, what's happening online. It's just like what you absorb, you write about."

The poet met with The Quad-City Times in that same coffee shop to talk about her story and an accomplishment people couldn't guess from just seeing her waiting in line to order.

Nakashima-Brooke has been selected as the 2023/24 Iowa Student Poet Ambassador by literary representatives across the state and will be inaugurated April 28 at the Iowa State Law Library in Des Moines.

The Iowa Student Poet Ambassador position was created after enthusiasm for poetry swelled in the wake of Amanda Gorman's reading at the inauguration of President Joe Biden. Iowa Student Poet Ambassador Coordinator Jan Warren said she got together with organizations like the UNESCO City of Literature and Iowa Poetry Association and the Iowa Poet Laureate to discuss elevating a young poet in the state, and everyone was excited to hop on the idea.

Nakashima-Brooke was nominated for the ambassadorship by Iowa City Poetry, which found her work through the Midwest Writing Center. She has worked with the writing center for two years in their Young Emerging Writers Internship Program.

From their first conversation on the phone, Midwest Writing Center Executive Director Ryan Collins said, he could tell Nakashima-Brooke was confident in herself and her writing and was enthusiastic about honing her skills.

"I tell people all the time that some of the best writers in this community are under the age of 19," Collins said. "I don't think people believe me, or want to believe me, but it's true — and [Nakashima-Brooke] is a perfect example."

The 17-year-old said she started writing very young, making up little stories. She got more serious about her hobby in middle school and applied to the writing center after a friend of the family told her about it.

It wasn't until she learned of the nomination that Nakashima-Brooke discovered the state even has a student poetry ambassador, and she hopes to spread the word about it in her new role. The Davenport Central High School junior said she first learned she had been picked in school and had to suppress her celebrations until class finished.

After her inauguration, Warren said Nakashima-Brooke will participate in programming for the State Library's All Iowa Reads program, leading discussions with an award-winning author. For the most part, however, ambassadors get to shape their role.

"There's lots of different kinds of things they all do, depending on their interests and background," Warren said. "So it just kind of depends, and we'll see about Lola's interests as we move into this year and the kinds of things she would like to do."

Nakashima-Brooke hopes to use her new role to bring poetry to young readers, including those in elementary and middle schools. She didn't find poetry until high school, having mostly done fiction writing when younger, and she wants to showcase how wonderful the art form can be for kids.

Looking ahead, Nakashima-Brooke would like to write professionally — a career path she didn't see as much of a prospect before receiving this honor. Poets are stereotypically seen as "starving artists," she said, but her perspective has shifted as she sees opportunities.

Her advice to young writers like herself is to keep writing and go looking for programs like she's found because they are out there, even if they aren't that visible. This ambassadorship is important, because it shows young people that they don't have to wait years to gain recognition for their work, she said.

"You don't have a lot of younger writers around you who are just proof that you can be incredible and you can gain recognition as a younger kid," Nakashima-Brooke said. "You don't have to wait until you're older. Start pushing to that now."