Attendees sing during service at Mount Sinai Christian Fellowship Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Davenport. After years of being tax exempt, the church received bills saying it had delinquent taxes and its property was sold at a tax auction.
Leaders of Mt. Sinai Christian Fellowship Church are hoping for divine intervention in clearing up a tax dispute that has it now facing nearly $100,000 in delinquent property taxes.
A non-profit, Mt. Sinai has had a tax-exempt status for most of its 30-year history. But after purchasing a new, larger church in northwest Davenport four years ago, it now finds itself being charged for three years of property taxes. In addition, a portion of the delinquent taxes was sold at tax auction, resulting in a lien on the property.
"At the moment we learned about the money being owed, there was activity being done to get an abatement," said Pastor Frank Livingston.
County and city officials said the church was taxed because it did not file for tax-exempt status on its new property.
"They didn't sign up for their exemption with the assessor," said Barb Vance, operations manager for the Scott County Treasurer's office. "The previous owner to this property was also a tax-exempt entity, but when you transfer ownership you have to file for the exemptions."
Davenport City Assessor Nick VanCamp said on Monday that his office first sent a courtesy letter Aug. 5, 2015, suggesting the church file for a tax exemption on the new property.
But as church leaders attempted to unravel the tax problems, they also discovered a mistake in their deed that listed the mailing address as the church's former location. Although the new church was bringing over its mail, Livingston said they never received any tax notices or the assessor's courtesy letter.
On Tuesday, Livingston and other church leaders appeared before the Scott County Board of Supervisors for the second time this year requesting its help with a tax abatement.
"You all have the power to abate, you really do," Livingston said. "We're not trying to get by without doing anything."
He said the church has diligently been trying to remedy the situation ever since it was discovered a year ago. "But the more we tried, the tighter the noose became," he said, adding that only last week the church realized it owes 2018's property taxes.
Although Mt. Sinai filed for a tax exemption in May 2018 when the issues materialized, it missed the filing deadline for the year and therefore was charged 2018 taxes.
VanCamp confirmed that the church filed for its property tax exemption on May 22, 2018, and will not have to file again for an exemption on that property. But because it was after the Feb. 1 deadline, the exemption does not apply until the 2019 taxes, he said.
At the county board meeting, Livingston said the latest taxes added nearly another $34,000 to the tax bill, bringing its total tax bill up to just short of $100,000. Its initial tax bill was for about $65,000 for 2016 and 2017, he said.
County Board Chairman Tony Knobbe assured the group he has been investigating their request for an abatement. "We asked our county attorney to look into this and see if there is any way we can go back and abate those taxes and the answer is 'no' because those taxes have been sold."
"We can't go back to that investor and (say) 'Give them their money back,'" he said in an interview last week.
Janet Harris, the church's secretary, trustee and a founding member, pointed out that the latest taxes are just coming due. "Since these have not been sold, can we get an abatement for that?"
Knobbe said the board would consult again with the county attorney on the latest tax bill, but added that their hands were tied on the previous taxes.
After the meeting, Knobbe said he also would consult with the city assessor to see if the Feb. 1 filing date is a law, a policy or a rule and if it can be changed. Since the issue first arose, he said another nonprofit pointed out the problems with the filing deadline.
"We're going to see if see if a filing deadline for a tax exemption can be immediate upon purchase (of a property)," he said.
For Mt. Sinai, unbeknownst to church leaders, the trouble began in 2015 when it acquired its current church building at 4706 Northwest Blvd. They said they wrongfully assumed their non-profit status followed them from their original church at 4820 N. Pine St.
It was not until they sold the Pine Street location to another church, Truth Deliverance, in 2018 that the tax issues came to light.
In fact, the first indication Mt. Sinai was being assessed property taxes came when it received an official notice of delinquent taxes from Scott County in May 2018. A month later, the church was notified of a pending sale of its parcel at a county tax sale.
Oak Helm Partners, Davenport, bought the delinquent taxes at the county's tax sale. To redeem the tax sale certificates and retain its property, the church must pay all back taxes.
"The investor can't do anything (with the property) for one year and nine months," said Vance of the Treasurer's Office. If the taxes are still not paid, she said the investor can come and "say I'll take the deed."
"But most investors aren't going to do that at one year and nine months," she said. "They have to file that notice in three years though. They can't have this (hanging) over the deed owner forever."
A representative at Oak Helm said the three-year statute of limitation will run out in 2021. "We're not going to do anything with it until then," she said, adding the church could pay it off anytime before that.
The representative, who declined to give her name, added: "If they were to sell, they would have to pay us off."
During the county board meeting, Ersia Gooding, a church trustee and founding member, encouraged the board to help the church protect what it has worked so hard to build."You say you are bound by law to protect your investor (in the tax sale). Aren't you also bound by law to protect your non-profits... if you found an error has occurred?"
In an earlier interview, she said the church is worried the bank might not renew their loan because of the lien. "We stand to lose the church," she said.
Tony Clay, an elder and an accountant, said this is the first time in the church's history it has had a lien against it. "We've never had any loan obligation except our mortgage. Never until this property purchase did we have any trouble."
Livingston said his congregation has been kept apprised of the situation and recently pledged to give personally to help raise the money.
"If there is a legal way, I will bring this to the board and debate if we can abate the taxes," Knobbe told the church members.
