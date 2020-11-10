Davenport city and Scott County YMCA officials to meet to discuss Turkey Trot

Davenport alderman tabled a motion Tuesday to close certain streets on Thanksgiving Day for the Scott County YMCA’s 34th Annual Turkey Trot.

The Davenport City Council meeting was held Tuesday as Wednesday is Veterans Day and many government offices will be closed.

Davenport City Administrator Corri Spiegel said city officials will be meeting with Scott County Y officials later this week to discuss safety issues in the wake of a spike in COVID-19 cases.

On Sept. 17, the Scott County Health Department sent a letter to the Y saying that “while the Scott County Health Department cannot formally approve the plan or event, your proposed plan is consistent with guidance and best practices for events such as the one the YMCA is planning for Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.”

The health department and Y were to continue having discussions regarding the status of COVID-19 infections within the community.

The letter goes on to say that, “Should there be a significant increase in community transmissions as your event approaches, additional recommendations may be made by the Scott County Health Department.”