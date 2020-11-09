 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Davenport City Cemetery honors 3 previously unrecognized servicemen on Veterans Day
topical

Davenport City Cemetery honors 3 previously unrecognized servicemen on Veterans Day

{{featured_button_text}}
071220-nws-cemetery-cleaning-072

FILE: Terry Black of Moline works to set a new cement base for the headstone of Civil War veteran William H Cook, as members of the Excelon Militaries Actively Connected (EMAC), Quad Cities Chapter, install and clean the headstones of several veterans in the Davenport City Cemetery, Sunday in Davenport.

 GARY L. KRAMBECK

Established in 1843 Scott County’s oldest cemetery, 1625 Rockingham Road, will honor all veterans with a “drive though” of flag lined lanes from 2-4 p.m., Wednesday.

Davenport City Cemetery volunteers also are giving special acknowledgement to 3 previously unrecognized U.S. Civil War veterans, whose graves have laid unmarked for decades. These three U.S. servicemen are:

William H. Cook, Co. D 20th IA Infantry

Frederick Kolk, Co C 14th IA Infantry

Johann Henry Popp, Co. G 1st IA Infantry

All three of these veterans have recently obtained their long overdue headstones as furnished by the U.S. Veterans Administration and installed by Volunteers of the Davenport City Cemetery Partnership.

Quad-City Times​

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Multiple units respond to a large structure fire in Milan.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News