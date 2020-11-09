Davenport City Cemetery honors 3 previously unrecognized servicemen on Veterans Day

Established in 1843 Scott County’s oldest cemetery, 1625 Rockingham Road, will honor all veterans with a “drive though” of flag lined lanes from 2-4 p.m., Wednesday.

Davenport City Cemetery volunteers also are giving special acknowledgement to 3 previously unrecognized U.S. Civil War veterans, whose graves have laid unmarked for decades. These three U.S. servicemen are:

William H. Cook, Co. D 20th IA Infantry

Frederick Kolk, Co C 14th IA Infantry

Johann Henry Popp, Co. G 1st IA Infantry

All three of these veterans have recently obtained their long overdue headstones as furnished by the U.S. Veterans Administration and installed by Volunteers of the Davenport City Cemetery Partnership.

Quad-City Times​

