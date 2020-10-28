Davenport City Cemetery to honor veterans

Davenport City Cemetery, 1625 Rockingham Road, will honor all military veterans with a “drive though” of flag-lined lanes from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11.

A free hand-held U.S. flag will be given to all who dive through or attend.

Cemetery volunteers are also giving special acknowledgement to three previously unrecognized U.S. Civil War veterans whose graves have lain unmarked for decades. These three U.S. servicemen are:

William H. Cook, Co. D 20th IA Infantry

Frederick Kolk, Co C 14th IA Infantry

Johann Henry Popp, Co. G 1st IA Infantry

All three of these veterans have recently obtained their long overdue headstones as furnished by the U.S. Veterans Administration and installed by Volunteers of the Davenport City Cemetery Partnership.

City Cemetery is Scott County’s oldest, having been established in 1843

For more information, contact DavenportCityCemtery@yahoo.com.

