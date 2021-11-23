Davenport City Council accepts flood plan

The Davenport City Council's 22-item consent agenda passed with no comments and no objections during Tuesday's regular meeting.
Item No. 9 on that agenda was a resolution accepting the " ... Mississippi River Flood Resiliency plan as a guide for future flood mitigation efforts."
After a nearly two-year planning effort, Davenport aldermen — with the exception of at-large member Kyle Gripp, who was absent — voted to accept a final draft of a flood resiliency plan — one that calls for a mix of flood buyouts and above- and below-ground improvements to mitigate the effects of more frequent river flooding.
The three-phase plan includes dozens of recommended projects to reduce the impact of river flooding along the city's nine miles of riverfront.
The proposed projects include: upgrading storm sewers and installing floodgates; elevating River Drive east and west of Mound Street; elevating parts of LeClaire Street north of the railroad past Third Street; building a mix of earthen berms and partially buried flood walls north of the railroad tracks from areas around the Arsenal Bridge west past Veterans Memorial Park; and replacing temporary city pumps with automated permanent pump stations.
In west Davenport, recommendations include consolidating and reducing a large number of storm sewer outfalls and constructing standardized backflow prevention gates; repairing existing berms around the Garden Addition and adding an eastern closure; building a new detention basin to collect storm water runoff; and replacing the Credit Island causeway with a bridge.
The plan, which serves as a guide for future flood mitigation actions, also calls for the targeted purchase of flood-damaged properties and establishing a cost-share program between the city and building owners to flood-proof buildings.
The proposed structural measures would provide protection up to a flood stage of 22 feet, below the record 22.7-foot crest reached in 2019, when a temporary flood wall made of HESCO barriers failed, sending floodwaters rushing into several blocks of downtown and causing an estimated $30 million in lost revenue and damages.
Davenport had for many years depended on its levee of sand-filled HESCO barriers to protect the downtown from the river. The 2019 breach led to increasing calls for a permanent solution to river flooding.
Protecting to a 22-foot flood stage would significantly improve access across the city and reduce flood risk and disruption to public infrastructure, businesses and residents, according to city-hired environmental consulting and engineering firm HR Green of Cedar Rapids.
"Structural mitigation to stage 22 offers the city of Davenport a balanced, equitable and cost-effective solution that's rooted in the city's rich history of co-existing with the river," according to the report.
Since 1868, flooding in Davenport has surpassed a 22-foot crest four times — in 1965, 1993, 2001 and 2019.
While the risk of higher floods always remains, major flood impacts would be deferred to the very largest flood events, according to HR Green.
And the city retains the ability to deploy temporary flood fighting measures if needed, such as the use of HESCO barriers and sandbags, and build atop the proposed structures to protect to a higher elevation, Davenport Assistant Public Works Director Clay Merritt has said. He noted the city's current flood response plan includes provisions for actions up to a flood stage of 26 feet.
Gripp has said structural improvements is just one component of a multi-pronged plan focused on "retreating from the floodway and floodplain where it makes sense, flood-proof where you decide to stay and then flood fight where you need to."