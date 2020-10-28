Davenport City Council approves $6M sale of public housing property

Among the offers was a $4.4 million bid from Ecumenical Housing Development Group, based in Davenport.

During the meeting, EHDG President Jim Richardson requested city officials allocate a portion of proceeds from the sale to address affordable housing needs within the city.

Richardson said EHDG, a nonprofit that owns or has an interest in about 160 properties in the city of Davenport that are rented to low- to moderate-income individuals, said the group intends to submit a letter of interest to the city for the purchase of the city's 42 scattered low-income housing sites, which are not included in the sale but which the city has also explored selling.

"They will likely need a lot of maintenance down the road," Richardson said.

Davenport Mayor Mike Matson said he plans to form a committee to determine how the city uses the proceeds from the $6.35 million sale. Matson said he believes a portion of the money should be put back into housing assistance, and/or possibly assist with the development of a juvenile assessment center.

Berger said Foundation Housing was selected due to its long-term track record of owning and managing project-based Section 8 properties similar to The Heritage.