Davenport City Council approves $6M sale of public housing property

Davenport aldermen on Wednesday approved the $6.35 million sale of The Heritage, the city-owned, 120-unit low-income high-rise apartment building at 501 W. 3rd St., to an out-of-state nonprofit.
The Davenport City Council voted 9-0, authorizing the sale to Foundation Housing.
Recent changes in federal housing rules and encouragement from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) prompted the city to explore the sale of the property, while maintaining long-term affordability for the building's tenants, said Bruce Berger, director of community and economic development for the city.
Many cities around the country are selling off their public housing properties.
"Owning and managing residential rental properties is not part of the city's core mission," Berger wrote in a memo to council members.
Additionally, city officials anticipate that the roughly 40-year-old property will need substantial renovations and improvements in the coming years, requiring a large investment. As such, non-government entities would have access to tax credits, grants and other forms of financial assistance to which the city would not, Berger previously said.
The city received about a dozen letters of interests to purchase the property and received seven offers, ranging from $4 million to $6.35 million.
Among the offers was a $4.4 million bid from Ecumenical Housing Development Group, based in Davenport.
During the meeting, EHDG President Jim Richardson requested city officials allocate a portion of proceeds from the sale to address affordable housing needs within the city.
Richardson said EHDG, a nonprofit that owns or has an interest in about 160 properties in the city of Davenport that are rented to low- to moderate-income individuals, said the group intends to submit a letter of interest to the city for the purchase of the city's 42 scattered low-income housing sites, which are not included in the sale but which the city has also explored selling.
"They will likely need a lot of maintenance down the road," Richardson said.
Davenport Mayor Mike Matson said he plans to form a committee to determine how the city uses the proceeds from the $6.35 million sale. Matson said he believes a portion of the money should be put back into housing assistance, and/or possibly assist with the development of a juvenile assessment center.
Berger said Foundation Housing was selected due to its long-term track record of owning and managing project-based Section 8 properties similar to The Heritage.
Formed in 1990, the nonprofit owns and manages roughly 100 properties in 21 states, including Minnesota, Illinois, Missouri and Iowa. Approximately one-third of its portfolio is housing properties for seniors and those with disabilities. Foundation Housing recently acquired and renovated a nine-story senior structure in Waterloo.
Berger said residents will not be displaced as a result of any sale, and HUD payment programs and rules would still be in effect with the new owner.
"They plan to ask for a 20-year extension of the existing agreement with HUD, which means there would be no change to rental assistance for existing tenants," Berger wrote in a memo to council members. "Foundation intends to acquire and develop plans to renovate the property."
Transfer of the property is anticipated in spring 2021.
Aldermen on Wednesday also approved the sale and issuance of roughly $21.7 million in general obligation corporate bonds to finance planned street and bridge repairs, park development and other public works projects approved in the current fiscal year budget.
City finance and human resources director Mallory Merritt said the city is taking advantage of historically low interest rates of 1.6% available due to the city's high credit rating. Bond rating agencies S&P Global and Moody's Investors Service reaffirmed the city's AA (S&P) and Aa3 (Moody's) credit ratings.
"The ratings demonstrate that the city’s bonds are judged to be of high quality and remain a very low credit risk for investors," according to a city news release.
Good credit ratings result in lower borrowing costs and increase the city's ability to save money on financing, resulting in more money available to spend on capital projects such as street repairs, city officials said.
The ratings agencies cited the city's strong fiscal management, a large and stable tax base, sizable operating reserves and good liquidity.
