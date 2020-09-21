Davenport City Council, Civil Rights Commission examine police reforms

Davenport City Council members say they're receptive to proposed police reforms to increase transparency and fairness in city policing, though many questions remain.
"I thought some of the recommendations we can discuss and probably do something with, understanding that we've done a lot of the things people have asked," Mayor Mike Matson said after Council members held a joint work session Monday with the Davenport Civil Rights Commission to discuss reforms proposed by the commission. "We'll take a look. I think there are some we can discuss fairly quickly."
Members discussed issues of police funding, bail reform, civilian oversight of the Davenport Police Department and decriminalizing minor, nonviolent offenses.
Some, such as bail reform and decriminalizing minor marijuana crimes and other "low-level" misdemeanor offenses, require changes to state law, and were seen as non-starters.
While others, including creating a civilian board to review complaints of police misconduct, along with a separate, independent committee tasked with reviewing police policies, practices and procedures, will likely merit further discussion.
Police Chief Paul Sikorski said the department has already formed a working group with the NAACP, League of United Latin American Citizens and other community members to review police policies.
Council members questioned what role such a board would play in relation to the Iowa Civil Right Commission, which currently investigates civil rights complaints lodged against Davenport police.
Alderwoman Judith Lee, 8th Ward, also questioned how such a board would operate under the framework of a new state law passed this summer that seeks to address police misconduct.
The bill allows the Iowa attorney general to investigate deaths caused by an officer and prevent an officer from being hired in Iowa if they have previously been convicted of a felony, fired for misconduct or quit to avoid being fired for misconduct. It would also require annual training for law enforcement on de-escalation techniques and implicit bias.
Officers, too, are entitled to qualified immunity when their actions do not violate a clearly established statutory or constitutional right. And the Iowa Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights states officers cannot be disciplined or terminated arbitrarily, which also present challenges that need to be analyzed, Lee said.
Matson cautioned any such board include include law enforcement professionals versed in police training, policies and the law, similar to other disciplinary boards that oversee legal and medical professionals.
Commission Member Lee Gatson argued such a review board would go a long way to enhance trust in the community of local policing.
"To have more justice is going to require all of us to move outside of our comfort zones," Gaston said. "And I would challenge you to think about, 'How can we build trust between citizens?' Particularly those who have been shut out or suffered from the system not working well for them."
City officials stress efforts to improve training and accountability are already underway, including requiring and providing implicit bias and cultural sensitivity training to all city supervisors.
In 2019, Davenport police officers each received a total of 48 hours of in-service training, which included training on bias-based policing, de-escalation, use of force and mental health resources, according to city officials.
Since the beginning of 2018, officers are required to wear and activate a body-worn camera at all times when interacting with the public. In-car and body-worm cameras are also automatically triggered when an officer turns on a squad vehicle's light bar.
Any officer who does not activate or turns off their body camera, depending on the circumstances, faces disciplinary action ranging from a cautionary letter to a written reprimand to suspension or termination, according to department policy.
The department's use-of-force policy also restricts the use of chokeholds and considers it lethal force requiring specific training. And, for the last seven years, the department has utilized an electronic administrative use-of-force review process for all reportable force used by employees.
"I think our police department has hit on every one of those subjects that we are able to address, and I'm very proud of that fact," Alderman Ray Ambrose, 4th Ward, a staunch supporter of law enforcement, told the Quad-City Times after the meeting. "If want to set up a (review board), I say we set it up with the elected officials, because we've taken an oath of office to uphold the laws."
Alderman Patrick Peacock, 7th Ward, said he plans "to get together with like-minded council members who really want to see a change in Davenport."
"And work behind the scenes to get some of these policies on the docket," Peacock said. "My job ... is to really safeguard — protect — the image of Davenport. And I've said this before, and I'll say it again, I do not want Davenport to be like the other cities that we hear in the news."
